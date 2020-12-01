Healthy Carrot Salad Recipes

Carrot-Cucumber Salad
Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.
Sesame-Honey Carrot Ribbon Salad
A simple vegetable peeler turns carrots into beautifully thin strips in this healthy vegetable side dish recipe. If you have a spiralizer, you can go for an artful tangle instead. Serve with miso-glazed fish or tofu.
Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad
This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.
Carrot-Raisin Salad
This carrot-raisin salad is both tangy and sweet, thanks to the combination of lemon juice, pineapple and raisins; carrots bring color and crunch. Letting the salad sit at room temperature for 30 minutes is a great way to help the flavors intensify.
Kohlrabi & Carrot Salad with Cheddar
Kohlrabi's slightly sweet, broccoli-stem-like flavor adds excellent crunch to this salad. Either the green- or purple-skinned variety will work for this jazzed-up carrot salad recipe.