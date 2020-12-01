Healthy Broccoli Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious broccoli salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Classic broccoli salad, the perfect dish for a potluck, is updated with cauliflower, bacon and a sprinkle of crunchy sunflower seeds in this so-easy recipe that's sure to be a new picnic favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad

We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.
By Karen Rankin

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Pineapple Coleslaw

This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe—it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapple. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Pesto Pasta Salad

A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli & Grape Salad

An unlikely pairing of grapes and broccoli creates an out-of-the-ordinary quick side dish. The sweet snappy bite of the grapes complements the crispy raw broccoli and onion, while the creamy dressing and toasted almonds pull it all together. Enjoy it for lunch or double the recipe for an easy potluck recipe everyone will love.
By Julia Levy

Broccoli & Cauliflower Salad

This festive holiday salad recipe features plenty of oven-roasted broccoli and cauliflower combined with massaged kale. Why massage the kale? It helps tenderize the leaves and infuses the sweet-tangy flavor of the dressing directly into the heart of this healthy winter salad.
By Marianne Williams

Quinoa, Chicken & Broccoli Salad with Roasted Lemon Dressing

Roasting lemons mellows their tartness and creates a layer of caramelized flavor that pairs well with the raw broccoli and savory quinoa in this healthy chicken dinner salad. Even better, the chicken and lemons roast on one sheet pan, making cleanup a breeze.
By Julia Clancy

Broccoli & Feta Pasta Salad

This vegetarian pasta salad recipe is perfect for your next potluck or as an easy side dish. The broccoli keeps it nice and crunchy and the chickpeas add protein. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Asian Beef and Cabbage Salad

Using ready-made slaw mix in this Asian-inspired salad cuts down on prep time. And because it uses lean ground beef, this main dish is full of iron and B-vitamins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Ham & Pasta Salad

A great make-ahead entree, this lightened-up pasta salad is loaded with broccoli and peppers. Smoky ham and sweet raisins give it plenty of punch. Enjoy the leftovers for a fuss-free lunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

Simple steps give this broccoli salad recipe a more nuanced flavor: soaking the onion tempers its bite and toasting the cumin enhances its aroma. Serve alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige
Inspiration and Ideas

17 Easy Broccoli Salads for Summer

Broccoli is a great source of vitamins C and K, and it provides a great crunchy element in these sides.
Lentil & Roasted Vegetable Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Goddess dressing typically gets its umami-ness from anchovies, but we use miso in this super green salad recipe to keep it vegetarian. Substitute 2 chopped anchovies for the miso if you like. Or add baked tofu, poached salmon or grilled chicken for a boost of protein.
Chickpea Salad with Broccoli & Golden Milk-Poached Chicken

Broccoli-Bacon Salad

Broccoli Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette

Quick Broccoli Slaw

Whole-Wheat Orzo & Tuna Salad with Broccoli

This pasta- and tuna-salad mashup gets a boost of color and texture from broccoli. Plenty of Kalamata olives add a briny bite. Be sure to monitor the pasta-cooking carefully, as orzo can go from al dente to mush in a minute. If in doubt, drain it a little early--it'll soften further in the lemon dressing.

All Healthy Broccoli Salad Recipes

Broccoli Salad with Creamy Feta Dressing

Finely chopped raw broccoli is tender and mild--here it's tossed with a creamy dressing, meaty chickpeas and sweet bell pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Wild Rice

This fresh take on chicken salad features a creamy yogurt-balsamic dressing and plenty of fresh herbs. It's a great option for leftover cooked chicken.
By Lauren Grant

Broccoli-Cranberry Salad

This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.
By Liz Mervosh

Turkey-Broccoli Salad with Grapes

Rich in vitamins C, A and K, broccoli slaw mix makes this salad nutritious as well as super easy to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemony Broccoli Slaw

Thanks to ready-made broccoli slaw mixes available in the produce aisle, this side dish can be prepared in just 15 minutes. The chilling time is necessary so the slaw can marry with the honey-lemon dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Chicken-Broccoli Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Packaged broccoli slaw shortcuts the prep for this honey-mustard chicken salad. Dried cherries add a pop of color and tart-sweetness.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Edamame & Cabbage Millet Salad

Trying to eat more whole grains? Try millet--a gluten-free ancient grain with a slight corn flavor. In this grain-salad recipe, the millet is tossed with a white-wine vinaigrette, green veggies and apricots. Serve with grilled chicken, fish or tofu.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Broccoli-Bacon Chicken Salad

In this healthy chicken salad recipe, a combo of mayonnaise and plain Greek yogurt makes up the lightened creamy dressing. Serve this main-dish twist on broccoli salad as an open-face sandwich on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Goddess Broccoli Salad

Don't toss those stems! Broccoli stems are high in fiber and mildly sweet in flavor. Peeled and thinly sliced, they lend a sweet crunch to this healthy broccoli salad. An herb-filled buttermilk green goddess dressing and a sprinkle of sunflower seeds make this salad really special.
By Beth Lipton

Broccoli-Barley Pilaf

Robust, chewy barley teams up with crisp broccoli, creamy avocado and tangy feta cheese in this flavorful side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Veggie Crunch Salad

Crunchy vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are hardy and keep exceptionally well in prep-ahead salads. To save time, substitute prepared broccoli slaw for the broccoli and cauliflower in this simple salad base. Jicama, a root vegetable from Latin America that's similar to a turnip or radish, adds satisfying crunch to this mix. Personalize this vegetable crunch salad with your favorite toppings and a tangy vinaigrette for a simple make-ahead lunch or dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Spicy Broccoli Salad

Steamed broccoli is tossed with an Asian-inspired dressing in this quick and easy salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chilled Tortellini Salad

This chilled tortellini salad is full of broccoli, carrots, and pea pods. It can be made anywhere from 2 to 24 hours before serving so it's perfect for picnics or potlucks!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ravioli Salad

This simple chilled ravioli salad is bursting with vegetables--broccoli, carrots, tomato, and pea pods. It's a good choice for summer picnics or barbecues. Using purchased Italian salad dressing saves prep time, and you can easily substitute other reduced-calorie dressings to switch up the flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette

This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.
By Jenni Ridall

Broccoli Slaw with Turnips & Fennel

This healthy broccoli slaw recipe is flavored with a bright mint- and chile-spiked dressing. Go for broccoli with long stalks (versus broccoli crowns), as they're the base of this slaw. If you can't find broccoli with stalks still attached, packaged broccoli slaw works as well (look for it near other slaw mixes). Mild white turnips (aka Hakurei or salad turnips) are sweeter than more common purple-topped turnips, but both work here.
By Anna Thomas

Pastrami-Spiced Beef with Sauerkraut-Broccoli Slaw

Pre-prepped veggies and sauerkraut are the secret to making this healthy dinner recipe super-fast. Find broccoli slaw mix in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes, and refrigerated fresh sauerkraut near the hot dogs. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater.
By Breana Killeen

Madras Chicken & Broccoli Salad

Curry powder and mango chutney are the flavor-intensive secret ingredients in this swift and simple Indian-inspired salad. If you want, double this recipe and you'll have a great lunch for the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Bibb Lettuce with Basil-Buttermilk Dressing

Similar to a wedge salad, this easy side dish uses Bibb lettuce leaves to form an edible bowl around broccoli florets, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, and turkey bacon. A basil-buttermilk dressing adds the finishing touch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingered Lemon Broccoli Salad

In a fresh take on creamy broccoli salad, this recipe calls for tossing broccoli florets in ginger-accented dressing and topping with roasted soy nuts, which add extra crunch and flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quinoa Broccoli Slaw Recipe with Truvia® Nectar

This slaw is tossed with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette, has a nutty almond crunch, and can be prepared up to a day in advance. Not to mention, it contains 40% less sugar than the full-sugar version.
By Truvia®

Amish Broccoli Salad

This creamy broccoli and cauliflower salad has a fabulous crunch. The salad holds well and is perfect for potlucks and picnics. Our version has considerably less sugar than most Amish salad recipes and is lighter because we use a mixture of low-fat Greek yogurt and mayonnaise for the dressing.
By Carolyn Casner
