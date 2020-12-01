Healthy Scone Recipes

Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Ham & Cheese Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory ham-and-cheese scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your favorite stew.
Morning Glory Scones
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy carrot- and raisin-studded morning glory scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds
Start the day off right by enjoying these flaky scones made with oats, yogurt, blueberries, and flaxseeds. Spread them with light or fat-free cream cheese or low-sugar preserves.
Peach Scones
These tender peach scones have bursts of fresh peaches and a sugary crust. The subtle nutty flavor from whole-wheat flour complements the almond extract and nutmeg in this peach scone recipe.
Irish Soda Bread Scones
This single-serve version of classic Irish soda bread is fun for St. Patrick's Day, but you'll find they're also delicious for weekend brunches. All you need with these scones is a warm cup of tea.