Healthy Scone Recipes

Find healthy, delicious scone recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lemon-Poppy Seed Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy lemon-poppy seed scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham & Cheese Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy, savory ham-and-cheese scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. Try them with brunch or alongside your favorite stew.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Morning Glory Scones

No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy carrot- and raisin-studded morning glory scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds

Start the day off right by enjoying these flaky scones made with oats, yogurt, blueberries, and flaxseeds. Spread them with light or fat-free cream cheese or low-sugar preserves.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach Scones

These tender peach scones have bursts of fresh peaches and a sugary crust. The subtle nutty flavor from whole-wheat flour complements the almond extract and nutmeg in this peach scone recipe.
By Melissa Gray

Irish Soda Bread Scones

This single-serve version of classic Irish soda bread is fun for St. Patrick's Day, but you'll find they're also delicious for weekend brunches. All you need with these scones is a warm cup of tea.
By Sarah Epperson
