Healthy Recipes with Pita Bread

Find healthy, delicious recipes with pita bread, such as recipes for pita pockets, pita pizza and pita chips from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cucumber Salad, Hummus & Pita Bento Box Lunch

4
Enjoy this refreshing bento box idea on your lunch break. It combines cucumber salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., RD

Cucumber, Tomato & Arugula Salad with Hummus

2
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek-inspired salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

2
These satisfying and tasty pita-pocket sandwiches are packed with roasted veggies and greens. A spread of hummus adds creaminess and keeps everything from falling out.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Spinach & Feta Scrambled Egg Pitas

3
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.
By Katie Webster

Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek-inspired chicken pita recipe—they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
By Lauren Grant

Green Salad with Pita Bread & Hummus

4
Elevate hummus and pita by piling your plate high with cucumbers, carrots and mixed greens! Just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil is all it takes to dress it up.
By Katie Webster

Salmon Pita Sandwich

2
This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Greek-Inspired Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

5
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

2
Perfect to pack for lunch to take to work or for a picnic in the park, this vegan bistro box is filled with Mediterranean diet-inspired crunchy vegetables, pita bread, creamy hummus and olives.
By Joy Howard

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

3
Shakshuka is a veggie-packed meal featuring eggs cooked in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. It's often served for breakfast or lunch in North Africa and the Middle East .
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Piled-High Vegetable Pitas

3
Fresh, bright flavors come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Gyros with Tzatziki Sauce

A gyro is a Greek sandwich made of thin slices of roasted meat, served on pita bread with a cucumber-yogurt sauce. In this recipe, lean ground beef is seasoned with oregano and marjoram, pressed into a loaf pan, baked and thinly sliced to fill the pita.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Inspiration and Ideas

Eggplant Gyros
1
Eggplant's meaty texture is a delicious vegetarian stand-in for the lamb that typically fills a gyro sandwich. The vegetable absorbs the lemony-herby-spicy marinade like a sponge, so if you have time, let it marinate for the full day.
Chicken Gyros
2
Skip the takeout and make these easy, healthy gyros at home. Lean chicken breast is flavored with classic gyro seasonings and tucked into a whole-wheat pita with veggies and a cool tzatziki sauce. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
Mushroom Shawarma with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce
1
Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs
1

This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.

All Healthy Recipes with Pita Bread

Apple & Cheddar Pita Pockets

3
The flavors of fall, apples and Cheddar, are highlighted with brown mustard and fresh greens, and tucked in a hearty whole-wheat pita to make a satisfying lunch.
By Katie Webster

Pita "Pizza"

Pearl mozzarella isn't just for snacking! Try slicing it to top an individual pita pizza with fresh tomato and basil. A little goes a long way.
By Katie Webster

Grilled Vegetable Pitas

Perfect for outdoor dining, these pitas are filled with grilled vegetables and tangy feta cheese and make for easy, no-utensil noshing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpeas with Garlicky Yogurt & Toasted Pita (Fatteh Hommos)

Fatteh means "broken" and signifies a dish of toasted bread pieces mixed with other ingredients. In this easy recipe, the yogurt is also "broken" with tahini, garlic and oil. Enjoy it immediately, before the crispy bread gets soggy from the yogurt.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Roasted Veggie Pitas

Roasting brings out the sweetness of the vegetables in this vegetarian sandwich recipe, which is topped off with smoked provolone cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Feta, Egg & Olive Pita

This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that's easy to take on the go.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Hawawshi (Egyptian Hot Beef Sandwich)

This hawawshi--a hot sandwich that's a favorite Cairo street food--is filled with ground beef, vegetables, herbs and spices and adapted to be made in a home panini press. If you don't have one, cook it in a skillet over medium heat with another skillet on top, weighted down with a few 15-ounce cans. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Charred Vegetable & Chicken Pitas with Garlic Mayo

We love this healthy veggie and chicken recipe all bundled up in pita, but you can also serve it over brown rice, drizzled with the mayo sauce too.
By Joy Howard

Chickpea Burgers

4
These chickpea burgers are similar to falafel, but with the added whole-grain goodness of brown rice and wheat germ. Serving them on pita breads with thick slices of tomato and a dab of plain yogurt continues the Middle Eastern theme, but if you want to take it even further, drizzle with a little sauce made with minced garlic and tahini thinned with water and lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Pita Sandwiches with Harissa Sauce

We serve these lemon-oregano chicken pitas with lots of fixings tucked in, but you could ditch the pita and serve it all over cooked bulgur, cauliflower rice or a bed of greens.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Flank Steak Gyros with Quick Pickles

1
Typically gyro meat cooks on a rotisserie for hours. For this fast and healthy gyro recipe, flank steak is brushed with seasoned oil and broiled. Not a pickling pro? No problem. You can get all the flavor and crunch in a fraction of the time by marinating thinly sliced vegetables in a hot vinegar mixture for a few minutes. Try them on burgers and other sandwiches too. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Padma Lakshmi's Beef Shawarma with Beet Yogurt Sauce

Beef shawarma is traditionally roasted on a spit and then sliced thin. This grilled version by Padma Lakshmi has similar vibes thanks to a highly seasoned marinade.
By Padma Lakshmi

Lime-Ginger Sherbet

This beautiful and refreshing lime dessert has some surprising ingredients--avocado and ginger--which add to the texture and flavor of the sherbet. Cinnamon-sugar pita chips can be sprinkled on top of each serving for a welcome crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Meatball Pita Sandwich

Greens, sliced cucumber and fresh herbs give this healthy turkey meatball sandwich a fresh, summery flavor. Serving the meatballs in a pita pocket instead of on the traditional hoagie roll cuts down on carbs and allows the sandwich fillings to really shine. And possibly the best news? This delicious sandwich comes together in just 10 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpea Deviled Eggs

Chickpeas and greek yogurt create a perfectly creamy filling for these tasty deviled eggs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
