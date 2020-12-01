Healthy Cornbread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cornbread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mexican Cornbread

This recipe takes cornbread to the next level with added spice from green chiles and cheesy Cheddar on top.
By Stephanie Olson

Real Cornbread

This traditional cornbread is made without flour, isn't sweet and has a crumbly texture. You can change the adaptable recipe to suit your cornbread preference. For a variation, substitute 1/2 teaspoon baking soda for the baking powder and use buttermilk instead of milk. If you're looking for a more muffinlike texture, substitute flour for half the cornmeal.
By Sarah Fritschner

Creole Skillet Cornbread

Baking cornbread in a cast-iron skillet results in the ideal crispy crust enclosing a tender crumb. In this recipe, tender corn kernels provide additional texture. As with many recipes, how much sugar you like in your cornbread may depend on how your grandmother made it, so add more or less sugar to taste. Read the author's story behind this recipe: Skillet Diaries: A Cast-Iron Legacy
By Donna Battle Pierce

Soup Beans with Cornbread & Kraut

These brothy beans get a kick when served with fermented cabbage and black-pepper-spiced skillet cornbread.
By Virginia Willis
