Healthy Cornbread Recipes

Mexican Cornbread
This recipe takes cornbread to the next level with added spice from green chiles and cheesy Cheddar on top.
Real Cornbread
This traditional cornbread is made without flour, isn't sweet and has a crumbly texture. You can change the adaptable recipe to suit your cornbread preference. For a variation, substitute 1/2 teaspoon baking soda for the baking powder and use buttermilk instead of milk. If you're looking for a more muffinlike texture, substitute flour for half the cornmeal.
Creole Skillet Cornbread
Baking cornbread in a cast-iron skillet results in the ideal crispy crust enclosing a tender crumb. In this recipe, tender corn kernels provide additional texture. As with many recipes, how much sugar you like in your cornbread may depend on how your grandmother made it, so add more or less sugar to taste. Read the author's story behind this recipe: Skillet Diaries: A Cast-Iron Legacy
Soup Beans with Cornbread & Kraut
These brothy beans get a kick when served with fermented cabbage and black-pepper-spiced skillet cornbread.