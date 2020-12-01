Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious banana bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

34
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

15
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

5
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra tasty snack or breakfast.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana-Bread Brownies

1
We took two classic desserts—banana bread and brownies—and combined them into one sweet treat. Be sure to use very ripe bananas, which will be easier to mash and also add natural sweetness.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana-Bran Muffins

50
By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Banana Protein Muffins

3
These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.
By Jasmine Smith

Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes

Bananas, chocolate and peanut butter are a winning combination in these fun, satisfying oatmeal cakes. Peanut butter adds a boost of protein while oats provide fiber. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for breakfast or a hearty snack.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Banana-Oat Muffins

2
Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Banana Bread

5
Got leftover bananas? Give everyone's favorite baked good recipe a healthy whole-wheat spin with this easy banana bread recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Banana Bread French Toast

4
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Banana-Coconut Bread

3
A unique take on banana bread, this recipe introduces the banana-coconut flavor combination. This creative, diabetic-friendly recipe is the perfect solution for using over-ripe bananas and is easy to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Banana Bread

4
Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
By Carolyn Casner
Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Banana Bread Recipes & Banana Muffin Recipes
We love classic banana bread, but sometimes you just need to spice things up a bit! From our easy Vegan Banana Bread to our Banana-Nut Muffins, you'll be going bananas for these unique and healthy banana bread and banana muffin recipes!
Banana-Blueberry Muffins
21
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries.
Zucchini Banana Bread
4
Banana-Blueberry Buttermilk Bread
21
Carrot & Banana Muffins
9

Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.

All Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

Double Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding

In this healthy chocolate bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, ripe bananas, chocolate and toasted peanuts come together for a heavenly dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with peanuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Zucchini Muffins

1
Use up your extra bananas and zucchini in these healthy banana-zucchini muffins. Serve them for breakfast with fresh fruit or as an afternoon snack with a glass of milk. If you prefer a larger muffin, these can be baked in a 10-cup muffin tin instead of a 12-cup tin.
By Carolyn Casner
