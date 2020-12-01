Healthy Appetizer Recipes

Find delicious, healthy and easy appetizer recipes including deviled eggs, chicken appetizers, low-calorie finger foods and party appetizer ideas for every season and holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

2
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

14
This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories. Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Inspiration and Ideas

18 Easy Charcuterie Board Ideas
Serve up a gorgeous charcuterie board for a special occasion or an easy no-cook dinner.
Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
1
3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites
1

All Healthy Appetizer Recipes

Oven-Fried Panko-&-Parmesan-Crusted Zucchini

1
These oven-fried panko- and Parmesan-crusted zucchini rounds are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with a hint of Parmesan cheese in the crust. Dip them into marinara, pesto or ranch dressing for an irresistible snack or appetizer.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlic-Butter Steak Bites

These protein-boosting garlic-butter steak bites are great to pull together for a party or gathering. Serve these tasty bites skewered with toothpicks alongside skewered veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Guacamole Chopped Salad

2
All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Cucumber Soup

21
There's no reason to only use cucumbers raw--they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silken-textured soup that's good warm or cold.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

21 Easy Appetizers So Delicious You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

Try something new and enjoy a spread of these easy appetizers for dinner.
By Alex Loh

Cheesy Corn Queso

This cheesy corn queso is savory and sweet thanks to pepper Jack and cream cheese melting around fresh summer corn kernels. Scoop up this zesty dip with tortilla chips or fresh-cut veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

1
Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

2
In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.
By Karen Rankin

Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

3
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
By Adam Hickman

Five-Spice Turkey & Lettuce Wraps

27
These turkey lettuce wraps come together fast for a healthy dinner or try them as a fun appetizer for entertaining. Adding instant brown rice to the filling increases the fiber, making them more satisfying. Serve with chile-garlic sauce and rice vinegar for extra zip.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Hummus

8
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

2
Perfect to pack for lunch to take to work or for a picnic in the park, this vegan bistro box is filled with Mediterranean diet-inspired crunchy vegetables, pita bread, creamy hummus and olives.
By Joy Howard

Parmesan-Rosemary Baked Zucchini Fries

These fries are great as an appetizer with a dipping sauce, such as ranch dressing or marinara sauce, or alongside just about anything from burgers to fish. Have an air fryer? You can use that too!
By Hilary Meyer

Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.
By Liz Mervosh

Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail

1
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
By Amy Traynor

Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

5
Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings

4
A sports bar favorite comes home with these deliciously crispy chicken wings in the air fryer, which require just 10 minutes of active prep time. In fact, one of EatingWell's recipe testers declared this air-fryer Buffalo wing recipe "a reason to buy an air fryer." Add a spicy sauce, carrot sticks, celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping and you have a healthy take on wings that's sure to score.
By Robin Bashinsky

Garlic-Sautéed Shrimp

1
Peeled shrimp may be convenient, but here the shells--and heads if you are lucky enough to find them still on--are transformed into a quick stock that adds a boost of flavor. Serve the garlic-sautéed shrimp as an appetizer or use them as a topping for pasta or risotto.
By Domenica Marchetti

Zucchini Patties with Herbs & Feta (Kolokythokeftedes)

1
Greeks nibble on these popular zucchini patties as a meze in tavernas while waiting for their main courses to arrive.
By Aglaia Kremezi

Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper

1
This TikTok-trending, veggie-packed salsa gets inspiration from Texas caviar (aka cowboy caviar), a dish created in 1940 to ring in the New Year by Helen Corbitt, who was a chef at Neiman Marcus. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or try it as a topping for grilled meat or fish, or as a filling for a quick quesadilla. 
By Karen Rankin

Easy Summer Picnic

Grab a blanket and head to the park! This delicious summer picnic spread is best served with a sparkling wine, such as Cava or Prosecco.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

4
Bump up the vitamin A and fiber when you swap tortilla chips for sweet potatoes in this healthy recipe. Serve as an appetizer at your next party or turn it into dinner by adding chicken, tofu, shrimp or more beans for protein.
By Hilary Meyer

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Medium-Boiled Eggs

1
Learn how to make medium-boiled eggs with this quick recipe. Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy texture that makes them perfect for topping toast or adding to a party board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix
