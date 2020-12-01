Healthy Paleo Recipes

Find healthy, delicious paleo recipes including main dishes, side dishes, snacks and desserts from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli

Shrimp cooks quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve over whole grains or rice.
By Carolyn Casner

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts, gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Beet Salad

This simple beet salad recipe uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delightful side dish. Roasted beets add a sweet, earthy and aromatic flavor that shines in this side salad.
By Bruce Weinstein &amp; Mark Scarbrough

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds

Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below.
By Jasmine Smith

Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

This healthy fish recipe makes a tasty and easy weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.
By Amy Riolo

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe—cinnamon, allspice and cloves—may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful roasted root vegetables. Whip up this recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Guacamole Chopped Salad

All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté

Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Super-Seed Snack Bars

Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton
Inspiration and Ideas

24 Pegan Diet Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
The pegan diet combines elements from the paleo diet and veganism for a plant-forward eating pattern that includes non-starchy veggies, high-quality animal protein and whole grains.
Steamed Fresh Green Beans
Steaming (but not for too long!) is a foolproof way to get perfect, crisp-tender green beans, every time. This easy recipe is a great starting point for other flavors or preparations, like adding cooked green beans to a salad.
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Roast Chicken & Sweet Potato
Healthy chicken and sweet potato recipes are always a delicious and reliable choice for dinner. This low-calorie sheet-pan meal combines chicken thighs and sweet potatoes and cooks up fast in a very hot oven. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.

All Healthy Paleo Recipes

Greek Salad Dressing

This simple Greek vinaigrette is so easy to make and so finger-licking good you'll never want to go back to bottled dressing again! Drizzle it over classic Greek salad, a green salad or even use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables or chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

This easy healthy meal—which requires just 15 minutes of active time—is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.
By Amy Riolo

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
By Ali Slagle

Rainbow Frittata

This delicious frittata is loaded with heart-healthy, omega-3 enriched eggs and a medley of colorful vegetables. Start cooking the vegetables on the stove and finish them up in the oven with the egg mixture. To serve, top with avocado slices, grape tomatoes and a touch of sriracha.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia

When you're feeling backed-up, this high-fiber chia concoction can help make your bathroom routine smoother. The chia seeds form a gel-like consistency to help move digestion along easily, and the kick of cayenne pepper acts as an intestinal stimulant.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Easy Steamed Zucchini

How long does zucchini take to cook? This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Lemon-Pepper Salmon

Simple ingredients like lemon, cracked black pepper and paprika completely awaken this fall-apart-tender salmon with a crispy exterior. Use this salmon to add protein to a grain bowl or salad, or enjoy alongside roasted veggies.
By Wendy Lopez

Steamed Butternut Squash

Butternut squash steams quickly, making this a great cooking technique to enjoy this fall vegetable as a weeknight side dish. For extra flavor, toss the steamed butternut squash with salt, pepper and a little bit of olive oil, butter or Parmesan cheese after cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

There's no cream in this silky mushroom soup. Pureed potatoes give this vegan mushroom soup its creamy texture. Be sure to use Yukon Gold—russets don't provide quite the right texture.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Lemon-Garlic Vegetable Soup

This light and lovely soup features fresh vegetables, herbs and a splash of lemon juice to brighten the flavor. Serve with a dollop of homemade pesto. 
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

Learn how to roast squash in this healthy recipe adapted from Alice Waters. Look for squash varieties, including buttercup, kabocha or hubbard, at your farmers' market and try them in this tasty side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Butternut Squash

Butternut squash gets tender with slightly crispy edges when it's cooked in the air fryer. The simple seasonings here complement the subtle sweetness from the squash. Serve this quick and easy side dish with just about anything, from roast chicken to pork.
By Jasmine Smith

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Ginger-Beet Juice

In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger

Cabbage turns tender and flavorful in this comforting soup. The aromatic broth is full of spices, including ginger and turmeric, making it perfect for enjoying on a cold day or keeping you hydrated if you're sick.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Shrimp

This Creole-inspired variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Chicken Shawarma with Potatoes

Cook once; eat thrice: this chicken shawarma recipe makes a satisfying single-serving dinner, plus extra chicken, potatoes, and onions that you can use later in the week.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels sprouts and chicken thighs are a match we go back to over and over again in the Test Kitchen. Paired with cumin, thyme, sweet potatoes and a hit of sherry vinegar, they create one of our favorite easy dinner recipes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Dill Mustard Sauce

This tangy mustard-dill sauce recipe is delicious served with smoked salmon, used as a vegetable dip or spread on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe—just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve this smashed cucumber salad at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.
By Carolyn Malcoun
