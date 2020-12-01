Low-Fat Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

7
This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

2
Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

6
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

3
It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!
By Carolyn Casner

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

1
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Green Smoothie

6
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
By Hilary Meyer

Wake-Up Smoothie

19
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

3
Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie

Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.
By Casey Barber

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

4
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
By Carolyn Casner

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

1
Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie
1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
Pineapple Smoothie
2
A touch of pineapple-orange juice concentrate adds even more pineapple flavor to this refreshing smoothie.
Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie
1
Strawberry-Banana Smoothies
1

This healthy strawberry banana smoothie gets creaminess, protein and staying power from yogurt and extra vitamin C from kiwi. Have it for a healthy breakfast or snack.

All Low-Fat Smoothie Recipes

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

1
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

1
Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Watermelon-Mango Smoothie

1
This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

3-Ingredient Tropical Greens Smoothie Packs

Using a frozen tropical fruit blend is a handy shortcut for smoothies because it often contains both banana and mango, which add natural sweetness. Freezing the fresh spinach with the fruit is a great way to keep it from going bad before you can use it. Feel free to add a scoop of your favorite protein powder before blending.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Lean & Green Smoothie

This quick and easy smoothie combines the sweet flavors of pineapple, apples and green grapes with kale. Packed with Vitamins A and C, this drink offers nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clean Breeze Smoothie

4
This refreshing smoothie is made with cucumber and kiwi and gets a kick from ginger-flavored kombucha and fresh cilantro.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango-Passion Fruit Smoothie

Tangy passion fruit pairs well with mango in this tropical-flavored smoothie.
By Patsy Jamieson

Berry Orange Smoothie

Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.
By Devon O'Brien

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

5
This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale & Pineapple Smoothie

Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!
By Casey Barber

Healthy Chocolate Milk Recovery Drink

Recover from your next workout with this healthy chocolate milk recovery drink. Avocado adds creaminess while chocolate and peanut butter give it a satisfying salty-sweet flavor. Oats will fill you up with their added boost of fiber.
By Britney Victoria Alston

Mango & Kale Smoothie

The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.
By Casey Barber

Cantaloupe Smoothie

1
This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com