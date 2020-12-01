Healthy Low-Carb Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb recipes including low-carb main dishes, salads, side dishes and desserts from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

46
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

102
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea.
By Carolyn Malcoun

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli

18
Shrimp and broccoli cook quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve this healthy shrimp recipe over whole grains or rice.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

24
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Cabbage

1
Cabbage gets transformed in the oven with garlic, Parmesan and olive oil in this simple vegetable side. This irresistible side dish would make a welcome addition to any meal—try serving it alongside chicken or steak.
By Wendy Lopez

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

24
Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

25
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Baked Garlicky Salmon Balls

5
These garlic-forward salmon balls are tender and flavorful. Add them to a salad or grain bowl for a boost of protein. Or, serve them with your favorite starch and vegetables for a healthy dinner.
By Wendy Lopez

Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

3
Enjoy this filling and colorful salad for lunch or dinner. The dressing gets made in the same bowl that the salad is tossed in, so the greens absorb every bit of flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Cabbage Salad

8
Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.
By Karen Rankin

Loaded Broccoli Salad

12
This is the broccoli salad you will get special requests for. The combination of bacon, sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions and Cheddar is hard to resist. And the addition of rice vinegar or cider vinegar sharpens all the flavors.
By Carolyn Casner

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

21
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner
26
Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
11
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers
16
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
29

This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.

All Healthy Low-Carb Recipes

Cucumber Vinegar Salad

9
This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors, plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds nice crunch. Enjoy this salad right after you're done making it or store it away to snack on for later.
By Liv Dansky

Lemon-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

3
These quick lemon-balsamic chicken thighs are perfect for busy weeknights. The sweet and tangy onions complement the chicken that's slathered in a buttery sauce.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

34
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

20
Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

14
Now here's a beef short ribs recipe you can serve to company—even on a holiday.
By Carolyn Malcoun

20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning

24
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot Cake Energy Bites

3
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
By Beth Lipton

One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions

9
Try this quick and easy one-skillet version of the Hungarian classic chicken paprikash. Serve the chicken cutlets, mushrooms and creamy sauce over egg noodles with a green salad on the side.
By Carolyn Casner

Pesto Chicken Bake

9
This pesto chicken bake is easy to make as well as delicious! The chicken stays moist while the cheese on top gets bubbly and crispy. The pesto, mozzarella and tomato combination is a home run every time. Serve the chicken over pasta or your favorite grain.
By Liv Dansky

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

18
This healthy and nourishing chicken and vegetable soup is the perfect winter meal.
By Bruce Aidells

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

4
Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.
By Cooking Light

Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms

9
Chicken cutlets are topped with a spinach-mushroom cream sauce for a flavorful yet healthy dinner. Serve over pasta or grains to soak up the sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice

7
Amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice for a quick low carb dinner.
By Robin Bashinsky

Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry

3
This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place.
By Ali Ramee

Beet Salad

9
This simple beet salad recipe uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delightful side dish. Roasted beets add a sweet, earthy and aromatic flavor that shines in this side salad.
By Bruce Weinstein &amp; Mark Scarbrough

Classic Zucchini Casserole

2
This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.
By Julia Levy

Caesar Salad Dressing

4
Double this Caesar salad dressing recipe to have extra on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

3
This comforting dish combines tender beef and mushrooms in a creamy sauce, and is served over hot noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

3
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Liz Mervosh

Zucchini Enchiladas

4
Using thinly sliced zucchini in place of tortillas is a great way to cut back on carbs and still enjoy cheesy chicken enchiladas. If you like the heat, opt for a spicy enchilada sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

10
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Red Snapper

1
This simple grilled red snapper recipe has clean flavors and a nice char from the grill. It's well-seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve with grilled veggies or a green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Creamy Skillet Ranch Chicken & Broccoli

2
This crowd-pleasing dinner feeds four and can be on the table in just 30 minutes. To top it off, the creamy ranch sauce, chicken and broccoli all come together in one skillet, making cleanup just as easy as cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad

3
This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings, in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD
