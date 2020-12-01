Healthy Vegetarian Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetarian recipes including vegetarian breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

 Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

31
Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.
By Breana Killeen

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

13
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Roasted Honeynut Squash

6
Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts get crispy and flavorful in the oven when they're "smashed" and seasoned with Parmesan cheese and everything bagel spice.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

1
We could eat it by the spoonful.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

87
Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

9
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

2
This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body.
By Paige Grandjean

Crispy Smashed Apples with Cinnamon Sugar

1
Toasted pecans, brown sugar and cinnamon combine in a crunchy, nutty topping for these apples. Smashing the fruit helps create a crispy edge. Serve these apples warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Carolyn Casner

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

27
Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Pie Energy Balls

2
These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Crispy Smashed Beets with Feta

3
We take a classic pairing—beets and feta—and make it even tastier by roasting the beets before smashing them to create crispy edges.
By Carolyn Casner
Inspiration and Ideas

The Best 30-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan
Nutritious vegetarian recipes for a month of delicious dinners.
Easy Quinoa & Mushroom Burgers
Even meat-eaters will love this healthy veggie burger recipe!
Slimming Vegetarian Dinners
22 High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners That Are Delicious and Easy to Make
17 Vegetarian Sunday Dinners That Are Deliciously Easy
Lemon-Shallot Dressing

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

11

Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.

All Healthy Vegetarian Recipes

Peanut Butter Energy Balls

5
These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.
By Lisa Valente

Mediterranean Cabbage Soup

2
This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time.
By Marianne Williams

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew

5
With a focus on vegetables, fiber-rich legumes and healthy fats, this slow-cooker stew fits the bill for those following the Mediterranean diet. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. A drizzle of olive oil to finish pulls together the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew.
By Sarah Epperson

Chickpea Curry (Chhole)

39
Made with convenient canned beans, this quick and healthy Indian recipe is an authentic chickpea curry that you can make in minutes. If you want an additional vegetable, stir in some roasted cauliflower florets. Serve with brown basmati rice or warm naan.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

2
Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with a Southwestern spin to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Hearty Minestrone

8
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Cabbage Diet Soup

6
Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy vegetable soup packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

9
These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

33
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

8
This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Clean-Out-the-Fridge Vegetable Stew

2
Full of flavor and plenty of veggies, this easy vegetable soup is a great way to clear out some space in your produce drawer. This recipe is flexible enough that you can make ingredient changes based on what you have on hand. You could also very easily make this a vegan stew by swapping out the butter for oil. Be sure to defrost the frozen items and drain off any liquid that accumulates during defrosting time you don't water down the stew. Because this recipe makes a large amount of stew, consider freezing half for later.
By Adam Hickman

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

22
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls

6
This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Honey-Roasted Beets

3
Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean & Veggie Salad

7
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Crustless Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche

1
This simple quiche is as easy to make as it is delicious! The egg mixture gets poured directly into the pie pan so you still get the distinctive edges, but skip the hassle of rolling out a crust. Serve for brunch or dinner with a side salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole

This broccoli-quinoa casserole makes a hearty vegetarian main dish. As the quinoa absorbs water and cooks, it creates the perfect amount of steam for cooking the broccoli. Swap in tricolor quinoa, if you prefer.
By Melissa Gray

Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara

2
Carbonara, traditionally bathed in eggs, gets a vegan makeover using roasted and pureed butternut squash instead to make it ultra-creamy. A topping of ground almonds, garlic and sage gives it texture and an herby, savory flavor in place of the cheese and bacon.
By Hilary Meyer

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

3
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Melting Beets with Goat Cheese

Roasting the beets with broth makes them crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside. Crumbled goat cheese tops these melt-in-your-mouth beets for an easy side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta

Feta softens in the oven before it's combined with spinach and pasta, with the pasta cooking right in the baking dish. Enjoy this one-pan dish on its own as a vegetarian main or serve with sautéed chicken breast for a boost of protein.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

2
Mushrooms add earthiness and umami flavor in this creamy, one-pot soup recipe. This vegetarian soup will thicken as it sits, so be mindful that the consistency may change when you're done cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

26
Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger

Cabbage turns tender and flavorful in this comforting soup. The aromatic broth is full of spices, including ginger and turmeric, making it perfect for enjoying on a cold day or keeping you hydrated if you're sick.
By Carolyn Casner
