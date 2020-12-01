Healthy Spinach Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spinach recipes including sautéed spinach, creamed spinach and spinach dip. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Fall Chopped Salad with Spinach, Butternut Squash, Apples & Cheddar

Who says spinach salads are only for spring? Use autumn's tender crop of fresh spinach and other seasonal vegetables to make this fall salad with roasted butternut squash, apples, cheddar and pecans. This colorful and healthy salad would be a wonderful addition to your Thanksgiving menu, but there's no reason to save it for holidays--serve it along with chicken or pork for a healthy weeknight dinner, or turn it into a main course by adding some chickpeas or chopped chicken or turkey.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese

The tangy-sweet dressing in this spinach salad beautifully amplifies the apples and cranberries--and the creamy goat cheese transforms it into the perfect salad. Tasters raved about this easy fall salad. If you can't find Pink Lady apples, any sweet, crisp apple is a worthy substitute. Want to make this salad a main meal? Top with some rotisserie chicken, chickpeas or tofu.
By Pam Lolley

Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole

Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve with steamed green beans.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Greek Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

A mixture of tomatoes, spinach, feta, olives and fresh oregano gives portobellos a Mediterranean vibe in this healthy stuffed mushroom recipe. Serve these along with chicken, fish or tofu as a super-satisfying side dish, or add a hearty salad and make them the centerpiece of a vegetarian dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

Japanese-Style Spinach (Gomae)

Typically you puree sesame seeds to make the dressing for this traditional spinach side dish recipe, but we use tahini to make it easier and quicker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan Spinach Cakes

If you like spinach-cheese pie, try these simple but elegant-looking little spinach cakes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach & Spinach Salad with Feta

This simple and refreshing salad recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Each bite delivers the taste of sweet juicy peach, tangy feta, and toasted pine nuts and will leave you completely satisfied--but not over-stuffed!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

This spinach salad tossed with spunky ginger dressing was inspired by the iceberg salads served at Japanese steakhouses across the U.S. Add shrimp for lunch or a light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes with Spinach
Classic scalloped potatoes get a burst of color, heartier texture and a healthy update with the addition of chopped spinach. The greens in this side dish also create a nice contrast to the creamy, velvety potatoes.
Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes
In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram.
Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad
Green Risotto
Serve this pretty, pesto-flavored risotto alongside roasted chicken or pork roast or serve with a big salad for a light dinner. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 3 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is gone, then begin adding the broth. You can substitute more broth in place of the wine.

Green Salad with Strawberries & Goat Cheese

This lively salad captures the essence of early summer with ripe strawberries, chives and baby spinach. To make it a meal, top it with grilled chicken breast.
By Hilary Meyer

Caribbean Couscous Salad

Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Lidia Bastianich

Sauteed Spinach with Toasted Sesame Oil

A delicious and quick spinach saute is a nice addition to any meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beet Bliss

This healthy and pretty beet salad recipe is dressed with a tangy-sweet maple-mustard vinaigrette. Use the leftover dressing for any salad later in the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach and Garbanzo Beans

This is no ordinary wilted spinach recipe--it's dressed up with shallot, pine nuts, and garbanzo beans for a tasty side dish for meat or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Spinach Fritters

Using frozen spinach in these crispy pan-fried fritters saves you the steps of having to chop and cook the fresh greens down yourself.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., RDN

Sesame-Seasoned Spinach

In Korea there is an entire category of side dishes called namul. These are boldly seasoned vegetables from the land and the sea. This particular recipe reflects Korea's love of both spinach and sesame seeds. The seeds are always toasted before serving for a boost of flavor. This namul can be served alone or as one of the colorful elements in bibimbap.
By Jamie Purviance

Creamed Spinach

EatingWell's updated version of creamed spinach has a low-in-fat cream sauce that's rich with Parmesan cheese and nutmeg.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Creamed Spinach

This creamed spinach with cream cheese and Parmesan is reminiscent of the crowd-pleaser you'd get at an old-school steakhouse.
By Adam Dolge

Spinach & Warm Mushroom Salad

In this hearty mushroom and spinach salad recipe, sturdier “mature” spinach leaves hold up better than baby spinach when tossed with the warm mushroom-and-bacon vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad

This fresh-tasting, 10-minute salad is a simple mixture of fresh baby spinach and dried cranberries. To save time, we use bottled Italian dressing, but with a few extra minutes you can easily switch up the flavor by making your own dressing--just try our All-Purpose Vinaigrette (see associated recipe).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wilted Spinach with Garlic

To make this easy wilted spinach recipe, simply give spinach a quick toss in hot, garlicky oil for the perfect quick and easy side dish for salmon, chicken or just about any main course. This versatile dish is ready in just 10 minutes so it's a cinch for weeknight dinners.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach, Avocado & Mango Salad

Reader Jennifer Sanders contributed this salad, which offers a wealth of color and texture, as well as antioxidants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Spinach

This 15-minute spinach side dish is quick, simple, and oh-so delicious. Fresh spinach is wilted in batches with lemon peel, garlic, and chicken broth. Serve this to a vegan crowd by using vegetable broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Spinach Salad with Thyme-Dijon Vinaigrette

This light and quick homemade dressing recipe is perfect for drizzling over most any tossed salad, and it works great on this apple spinach salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamed Turnips & Greens

If you find turnips with their greens still attached at your farmers' market, snatch them up for this healthy vegetable recipe. Otherwise, spinach makes a good sub for the turnip greens.
By Julia Clancy

Warm Dandelion Greens with Roasted Garlic Dressing

In this springtime salad, dandelion greens (or spinach, if you prefer) are tossed with a warm roasted garlic dressing, tangy goat cheese and toasted pine nuts for melt-in-your-mouth results.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Stuffed Baked Potatoes with Pesto & Eggs

Top baked potatoes with fried eggs, pesto, spinach and bacon for a loaded baked potato that's perfect for an easy dinner or hearty brunch. Omit the bacon for a vegetarian version that's just as delicious.
By Devon O'Brien

Sesame-Garlic Spinach Salad

This easy spinach salad features plenty of fresh veggies and warm, garlic-infused dressing for a quick side dish.
By Adam Dolge

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette, Red Onion & Avocado

Jessica B. Harris loves green salads, especially those that she can throw together quickly from whatever she has on hand in her fridge. After crisping bacon, she uses the fat in the pan to make a flavorful hot vinaigrette that she pours over the greens, onion and creamy avocado. The result is a beautiful, semi-wilted, warm spinach salad.
By Jessica B. Harris

Spinach, Feta & Root Vegetable Crostata

A nutty, buttery crust filled with roasted root vegetables makes for a beautiful vegetarian crostata recipe perfect for the holidays. And since it's a free-form crust, you don't have to worry about perfection. A layer of feta whipped with lemon provides a bright, tart contrast. Best of all, each component can be made ahead, so the day-of assembly is easy as pie.
By Danielle Centoni

Braised Greens with Lemon & Fennel (Yahnera)

These healthy braised greens are a flavorful side to add to your plate. If you prefer, instead of the croutons, you can add potatoes to the pan with the leeks, onions and fennel and cook for about 10 minutes before adding the greens.
By Aglaia Kremezi
