Healthy Snack Recipes

Find healthy, homemade snack recipes including kid-friendly snacks, gluten-free snacks, and easy snacks for weight-loss. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

10
This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories. Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.
By Breana Killeen

Peanut Butter Energy Balls

3
These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.
By Lisa Valente

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

6
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

9
Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

7
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

3
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

9
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

6
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

1
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic Hummus

6
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips

Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
By Robby Melvin

Crunchy Chickpea "Nuts"

This easy snack recipe is loaded with fiber and protein.
Crispy Roasted Brussels Sprout Chips

Love kale chips? Then you are going to love this salty, crispy snack made from Brussels sprout leaves.
100-Calorie Snacks Cookbook

Super-Simple 3-Ingredient Snacks Kids Will Actually Want to Eat

26 Low-Calorie Snacks for Diabetes

19 Easy Low-Calorie Snacks to Get You Through the Afternoon

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

191

EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.

Our 50 Best Healthy Snack Recipes for the Super Bowl

Turn on the game and dig into our healthy appetizer recipes for the Super Bowl! These Super Bowl snacks—including chicken tender recipes, dip recipes, buffalo wing recipes and more healthy snack recipes—are lighter versions of traditional football foods for everyone around your table.

10-Minute Snacks from the Mediterranean Diet

Embrace the world’s healthiest diet with these delicious Mediterranean snack recipes. Our healthy olive recipes, date recipes and more Mediterranean snack recipes are perfect to pack for an afternoon snack or make for a quick and easy appetizer.Watch Video

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

18 Healthy Homemade Snack Mixes to Munch On

Instead of buying a premade snack mix, these homemade recipes combine fun flavors and different textures to create a harmonious mix.

Spiced Chickpea "Nuts"

24
When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They're a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Bean & Avocado Toast

2
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Cake Doughnut Holes

2
Deep-frying doughnuts adds a lot of unnecessary oil and fat. Air-frying doughnut holes, however, cuts the amount of oil you use but still delivers a delicious crispy crust. Serve these no-yeast doughnut holes warm for the best texture and flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

12
Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
By Stacy Fraser

Munchable Snack Mixes That Are Perfect for Your Next Party

Chili-Cheese Nachos

1
Make nachos a healthy dinner when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve this healthy recipe with sliced scallions, avocado, fresh tomatoes and sour cream, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Jojo's Party Mix

8
Our more sophisticated version of crunchy party mix gets its irresistible, rich taste from olive oil and a bit of Parmesan cheese rather than the better part of a stick of butter, or worse, margarine. With two-thirds less fat (none of it saturated) you can forget about that other stuff.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

1
This healthy copycat recipe for classic Buffalo dip cooks in your slow cooker for an easy, hands-off appetizer you can keep warm for the whole game, party or any casual gathering. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks and tortilla chips for dipping.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
By Sarah Epperson

Microwave Potato Chips

18
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars

3
The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level.
By Ivy Odom

Strawberry Planks

Here's a quick and easy way to get your children to eat more fruit! Stack strawberry slices on graham crackers spread with cream cheese for a tasty 5-minute snack your kids will devour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dried Apples

3
This healthy oven-dried apple recipe is perfect if you want to make dried apples at home and don't have a dehydrator. Great for lunchboxes or as a snack, homemade dried apples are easy to make in the oven and are high in fiber and nutrients. To retain the fiber from the peels and to save time, we skip the step of peeling the apples first. We also skip coring--the star-shaped core makes a pretty shape in the center of each dried apple. For crispy apple chips, bake the apples about 1 hour more.
By Stacy Fraser

Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch.
By Joyce Hendley

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Beet Juice

10
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Hummus

5
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Green Juice

4
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD
