Healthy Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious smoothie recipes including strawberry, tropical and other fruit smoothies, green smoothies and protein smoothies. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

12
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Green Smoothie

12
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Really Green Smoothie

2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

1
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
By Devon O'Brien

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

8
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

2
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Killeen

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

1
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

3
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Turmeric Latte

2
Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Smoothies Are the Perfect Way to Enjoy Your Fruits & Veggies—and This Compact Blender Will Make it Easy and Delicious

Get a jumpstart on your daily count of fruits and vegetables by incorporating them into one quick drink.
The Best & Worst Smoothie Ingredients

A smoothie can quickly turn into more of a milkshake. Find out the healthiest ingredients to use.
3-Ingredient Smoothie Freezer Packs to Make Your Mornings Easier

The Only Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Smoothie

Reese Witherspoon Drinks this Green Smoothie Every Day—Here's How to Make it

7 Ways to Give Your Smoothie a Protein Boost—Without Using Powders

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.

All Healthy Smoothie Recipes

19 Smoothies That Can Help with Weight Loss

27 Smoothies to Help Lower High Blood Pressure

Make a healthy breakfast with these smoothie recipes. These smoothies are great if you’re following a high blood pressure-friendly diet as they are low in saturated fat and sodium, but high in potassium. The fruits in these smoothies, like bananas and melon, help provide at least 700 milligrams of potassium per serving, which is 20% of the recommended daily value. Recipes like Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl and Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie are healthy, flavorful and can help you meet your nutrition goals.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

5
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
By Liv Dansky

15 Smoothies & Drinks to Help You Poop

16 Smoothie Recipes to Help Keep Inflammation At Bay

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Killeen

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Green Smoothie

12
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

2
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

3
Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

3
Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
By Devon O'Brien

Wake-Up Smoothie

64
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

1
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
By Breana Killeen

Berry Orange Smoothie

Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.
By Devon O'Brien

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

1
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

1
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

1
This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Super Berry Smoothies

Fresh and frozen berries abound in this quick and delicious smoothie. Baby spinach adds fiber and vitamins and the protein powder of your choice will leave you feeling satisfied through your next meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

1
Planning a kids' party? This creamy fruit drink recipe makes a delicious alternative to soda or sweet juice drinks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
