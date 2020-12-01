Healthy Pizza Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pizza recipes including pepperoni, flatbread, cheese and vegetarian pizza recipes. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Loaded Garden Pizz'alad

Rating: Unrated
1
Here a garden salad packed with lettuce, bell pepper and avocado rests atop a provolone cheese pizza. And it's all drizzled with tangy homemade ranch dressing. We recommend a knife, fork and plenty of napkins to dig into this pizz'alad! Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place. For a gluten-free pizza crust variation, see Tips.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Pizza Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.
By Hilary Meyer

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

Rating: Unrated
1
Prosciutto and arugula elevate this simple grilled pizza. If you have time, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to make rolling it out easier in this 20-minute healthy pizza recipe. Thawed frozen corn works in place of fresh, just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.
By Breana Killeen

Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas

Rating: Unrated
3
We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.
By Emily Nabors Hall

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy, gluten-free cauliflower “pizza” recipe, shredded cauliflower is mixed with mozzarella and oregano to make a flourless crust that echoes the flavor of a traditional pizza pie. The Meyer lemon, olive and sun-dried tomato topping adds a sophisticated Mediterranean flavor, but feel free to try more traditional pizza toppings, such as marinara sauce and mushrooms--even pepperoni.
By Molly Stevens

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

Rating: Unrated
4
Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy low-carb pizza crust. Top the gluten-free pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a flavorful dinner or game-day favorite. Fresh celery is added at the end for cool crunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Asparagus & Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes

Rating: Unrated
1
These cute mini pizzas are topped with asparagus, walnuts, mint, orange and smoked mozzarella cheese for what may sound like a crazy combination of pizza toppings, but try it for yourself. The mix puts a downright delicious spin on pizza night.
By Laraine Perri

Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza

This easy pizza takes only 15 minutes from start to finish and uses simple ingredients you could find in your pantry. Tomato paste adds flavor without sogging out the crust. Skip the pepperoni for a vegetarian-friendly version, or add your own favorite toppings.
By Hilary Meyer

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
By Breana Killeen

Wild Mushroom Pizza with Arugula & Pecorino

Rating: Unrated
2
Make no mistake, this healthy pizza recipe is all about the mushrooms; lemon oil and arugula add just enough citrus and spiciness to accent without overwhelming. To that end, Sardinian or Tuscan Pecorino cheese (milder than Pecorino Romano) is called for, but other mellow grating cheeses, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, will work.
By Cathy Whims

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Kid-Friendly Pizzas to Make at Home

Get the whole family involved for pizza night and bake up an easy, healthy dinner you can feel good about feeding your kids.
EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Rating: Unrated
4
Lighten up pizza night with this low-carb alternative to traditional pizza dough. Riced cauliflower combines with egg and cheese to make a gluten-free pizza crust that's crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. Simply top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake for a healthier pizza you'll love.
PLT Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
Zucchini Pizza Boats

Rating: Unrated
1
Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza

Broccoli & Sausage Skillet Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1

Blue Cheese & Mushroom Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1

This sheet-pan technique produces pizza that looks and tastes like it was made in a wood-fired oven. The trick is partially cooking the crust before topping it, then cranking up the broiler to get a golden brown and crispy crust.

All Healthy Pizza Recipes

Corn & Broccoli Calzones

Rating: Unrated
19
These calzones are stuffed with a summery combination of corn and broccoli, but you can use whatever you have in your fridge. Part-skim ricotta and mozzarella make our pizza pockets lower in saturated fat. Plus a whole-wheat crust adds a nutty flavor and extra fiber. Serve with your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
By Carolyn Casner

Pizza Roll-Up

Rating: Unrated
7
This easy pizza-inspired roll-up is a kid-pleaser.
By Stacy Fraser

EatingWell's Pepperoni Pizza

Rating: Unrated
19
Pepperoni pizza gets a healthful makeover with whole-wheat pizza dough and a flavorful tomato sauce that, thanks to the addition of pumpkin puree, provides extra beta carotene and fiber. We've topped the pie with low-fat turkey pepperoni, but if you like, use your favorite sliced vegetables instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Upgrade pizza night with this recipe makeover that combines two all-time favorites--pizza and chicken Parm--into one quick and easy pizza (no dipping and breading required!).
By Carolyn Casner

Nacho Pizza with Masa Crust

Rating: Unrated
1
Imagine all your favorite nacho ingredients piled onto a warm, toothsome giant tortilla. Pretty good, right? Now make this healthy pizza recipe and see if you were right. Serve with lime wedges.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Sausage & Kale

Rating: Unrated
1
A piping-hot cast-iron skillet turns pizza dough into a puffy, crisp-bottomed crust (similar to focaccia). If you have children, let them help make this easy pizza recipe: While you cook the sausage, have the kids tear up the kale--no knife required!
By Joy Howard

Rainbow Veggie Pizza

Add more veggies to your pizza night with this colorful rainbow pizza! This vibrant pie is a fun way to add a little bit more excitement to dinnertime.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., R.D.N., L.D

Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11
This stuffed pizza is filled with crumbled tofu, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, cheese and fresh basil. It's easy to make stuffed pizza at home. Just roll the crust thin, spread filling over half and fold closed. To use fresh spinach, cook 10 ounces until just wilted; finely chop and squeeze dry. Serve with: Marinara sauce for dipping and mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pepperoni Cauliflower Pizza

You won't believe how easy it is to make this cauliflower pizza crust. Riced cauliflower combines with mozzarella cheese and a little egg to hold it together. The result is a delicious gluten-free crust that's crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Top with the classic flavors of pepperoni, onion, pepper and more cheese for a lower-carb pie everyone will love.
By Hilary Meyer

Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas

Rating: Unrated
1
These eggplant pizzas have all the classic flavors of a real pizza without all the carbs. Opt for spicy Italian sausage if you like the heat! Serve these mini pizzas with a green salad on the side to complete the meal.
By Julia Levy

Easy Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
19
This homemade, yeasted whole-wheat pizza dough requires only one rising, not two, so it's quicker to make than you might suspect. Although bread flour provides more gluten to help the dough maintain its elasticity when shaped and baked, we tested the recipe with all-purpose flour and had good results. This sturdy dough was developed for grilled pizzas, but it can be used in any pizza recipe calling for 1 pound of pizza dough.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak and Mushroom Phyllo Pizza

Phyllo dough comes to life as thin, flaky pizza crust in this tasty pizza topped with red onion, mushrooms, sirloin steak, and mixed fresh herbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza

Thai peanut sauce is an addictive base for homemade grilled pizza. Purchase your preferred brand at any large supermarket or Asian grocery store for an easy, veggie-loaded pizza made right at home.
By Breana Killeen

Pita "Pizza"

Pearl mozzarella isn't just for snacking! Try slicing it to top an individual pita pizza with fresh tomato and basil. A little goes a long way.
By Katie Webster

White Pizza with Clams

Here's an easy homemade pizza recipe that is a take on white clam pizza, which was first made famous by Frank Pepe of Pepe's Pizzeria in New Haven, Connecticut. Look for fresh clam strips in the seafood department. You can find them ready to use out of their shells at most large supermarkets. If you don't want to use fresh, we also like the briny flavor and convenience of canned chopped clams.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bunny Pizza

You'll hop for joy when you see how easy it is to make a bunny-shaped pizza for family night. It's a classic cheese pizza, dressed up as a fun springtime treat. How cute!
By Mary Claire Britton

Sausage, Pepper & Mushroom Pizza

Rating: Unrated
2
This sausage, pepper and mushroom pizza is just a little more work than calling for delivery (but not by much), but there's no tipping required when you make it yourself. Plus you get it fresh from your oven, and with whole-wheat dough and a generous amount of vegetables on top it's far better for you.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Pizza

Tangy goat cheese adds loads of flavor to this easy pizza meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pizza Bites

No pizza dough in the house? No worries. Sandwich thins to the rescue! Simply crisp them up in the oven, top with some seasoned tomato sauce, smoked turkey, chopped bell pepper, and mozzarella and serve them up. This recipe is perfect for a light lunch or for a healthy after-school snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Chicken Skillet Pizza

Rating: Unrated
2
Upgrade chicken-BBQ pizza with this Alabama-style white sauce recipe made with mayo and a little vinegar. Using premade dough helps get dinner on the table quickly and easily.
By Adam Dolge

Pesto Shrimp Pizza

This enticing seafood pizza boasts a crispy whole-wheat and cornmeal crust that's sweetened with just a touch of honey.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Breakfast Pizza

This quick and easy Breakfast Pizza with egg, turkey pepperoni, sweet pepper and mushrooms is ready in just 10 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Polenta Pizza with Mushrooms & Arugula Salad

This healthy homemade pizza for two is small enough that it can be made in the toaster oven, if your toaster oven has a "broil" function.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE
