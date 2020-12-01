Healthy Pepper Side Dish Recipes

This sweet cornbread-topped corn casserole with spicy pepper Jack and smoky poblano peppers is sure to become your new favorite side dish! The natural sweetness of the corn is balanced by a dash of hot sauce, which adds pep and acidity that brings everything together.
Roasted peppers and onions complement just about everything; from grilled and roasted meats to seafood. This easy low-carb side dish, with its vibrant color and simple flavor, is sure to become a staple.
This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. Use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.
This sweet-and-salty quick pickled cabbage is great to have on hand for a topping for sandwiches, hot dogs or brats. Both green and red cabbage work well and maintain their crunch after marinating in the pickling liquid that imparts a subtle, spicy flavor thanks to chile peppers.
If you like the Mexican corn dish known as esquites, you'll love this creamy corn casserole. Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.
Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar.
This eclectic stir-fry is a colorful combination of carrot, red bell pepper, corn and romaine lettuce. This recipe exemplifies how to stir-fry vegetables with different textures. The carrots, which are a “hard vegetable,” should be stir-fried for a minute before adding “medium-hard” vegetables like peppers or corn, which require slightly less cooking. Finally, add “soft or leafy vegetables” in the last 30 seconds to ensure all the vegetables achieve the same level of doneness. Make sure the lettuce is dry--if it's wet when added to the pan, it will turn the stir-fry into a braise.
Is your garden booming? Making quick pickles is a low-pressure way to use up your bounty. Mix and match the vegetables as you see fit; just try to maintain a variety of textures and colors. Tip: After you finish a jar, use the leftover brine to make vinaigrette.
Restaurant-style Mexican rice (sometimes called Spanish rice) gets a healthy, low-carb makeover in this recipe that swaps white rice for riced cauliflower. Cooked with other flavorful ingredients like tomatoes, jalapeño and cilantro, this makes the perfect, festive side for taco night.
The tiny bits of red bell pepper add a nice sweet crunch to these grilled cauliflower wedges with a feta cheese and olive oil drizzle. Keeping the core of the cauliflower intact helps the wedges stay sturdy while grilling.
This vegan side dish is traditionally served at room temperature with grilled meat or fish, but feel free to double your portion and eat it as a vegan entree with crusty bread for dipping in that garlicky, flavor-packed olive oil. The name for this combination of roasted vegetables comes from the Catalan escalivar, meaning to cook in ashes, though most folks these days use an oven or grill to put some char on their veggies.
Choose this easy squash recipe in late summer when your garden is overflowing with zucchini and summer squash. Green chiles add a bit of zing to this colorful side dish that can be served alongside chicken, fish, pork, or beef.
Mexicans prepare the trio of corn, zucchini and poblanos in every possible way, from soups and stews to quick sides like this one from the city of Tapachula in Chiapas. In this recipe, adapted from Treasures of the Mexican Table by Pati Jinich, a mixture of zucchini and corn is enveloped in a creamy poblano sauce. Think of it as a Mexican version of ratatouille, but with more texture and much quicker to make. Be careful not to overcook the zucchini, and keep the corn crunchy.
These crispy bell pepper oven fries are a great way to add more colorful veggies to your plate. A crispy breaded coating adds crunch on the outside, while keeping the peppers tender inside. The simple creamy dipping sauce with Greek yogurt and sherry vinegar adds a tart and tangy finish.
Grilled sweet potato slices are paired with a spicy, creamy sauce with a hint of smoke. Serve this easy grilled side dish alongside grilled chicken, steak or veggie burgers. (The sweet potato slices are also delicious without sauce or with store-bought condiments like chipotle mayo.)
This combo may seem wild, but trust us--it works. Indian-American chef and cookbook author Raghavan Iyer developed it to have everything he thinks a perfect recipe should: a balance of heat, sweetness, a little pucker and a hit of salt combined with a tango of textures.
Charred ginger and jalapeño amp up the flavor of this salsa verde by adding smokiness, a perfect match for the bright herbs and roasted vegetables. James Beard Award-winning Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan shared this recipe with EatingWell for our regular column "The Chef's Salad."
Air-fryer hash-brown potatoes will forever change how you cook hash browns. With less mess and a crispier crust, these air-fryer hash browns are sure to become a breakfast staple. The cheese not only helps the potatoes bind together, but it also adds a boost of flavor to each bite.