Healthy Fruit Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fruit smoothie recipes including strawberry, mango and banana smoothies. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

6
This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Really Green Smoothie

4
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Pineapple Green Smoothie

18
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

4
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

1
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

4
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

3
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
By Lisa Valente

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

2
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

10
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

5
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

5
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Smoothies to Help You Debloat
These smoothie recipes are perfect for when you feel bloated. Fruits like papaya, watermelon, banana and kiwi have been known to help reduce bloating symptoms. Yogurt can also be helpful to debloat, so feel free to add yogurt to these smoothies. Recipes like Blueberry-Banana Smoothie and Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie are refreshing, tasty and great for dealing with belly bloat.
6 Quick & Easy Smoothie Bowl Recipes for Busy Mornings
These smoothie bowl recipes are the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. These smoothie bowls come together in 10 minutes or less, which makes it a quick and easy meal. You can easily use fresh or frozen fruit depending on what you have on hand. Recipes like Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl and Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl are healthy, delicious and fruity.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
8
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
2
Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie
6
Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie
3

Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.

All Healthy Fruit Smoothie Recipes

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

3
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie

1
Though it tastes like those iconic vanilla-and-orange popsicles, this creamsicle breakfast smoothie recipe is a balanced breakfast with carbohydrates, protein and, thanks to the addition of coconut water, essential electrolytes. Coconut water serves up more than 10 percent of your daily dose of potassium--an electrolyte you lose through sweat--in every cup, making it a great hydrator for light workouts. Plus, this creamy orange-mango smoothie only contains about 30 mg of sodium per cup, whereas sports drinks usually deliver about 110 mg of sodium per cup.
By Katie Webster

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

1
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

2
Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

2
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

4
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

1
For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

3
Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Creamy Watermelon Smoothie

1
This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
By Marianne Williams

Carrot Smoothie

2
This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Chocolate Milk Recovery Drink

Recover from your next workout with this healthy chocolate milk recovery drink. Avocado adds creaminess while chocolate and peanut butter give it a satisfying salty-sweet flavor. Oats will fill you up with their added boost of fiber.
By Britney Victoria Alston

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

1
This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
By Liv Dansky

Wake-Up Smoothie

19
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry Smoothie

This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.
By Pam Lolley

Coffee-Banana Smoothie

2
Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Smoothie

6
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale & Banana Smoothie

This simple and sweet kale and banana smoothie is also versatile: Use cow's milk for a milkshake-style smoothie, oat milk for more sweetness, or a nut milk for more protein.
By Casey Barber

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

1
Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
By Julia Levy

Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie

Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.
By Casey Barber

Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)

3
Refreshing and colorful fruit smoothies called batidos are served at Cuban snack bars all over Florida--try this recipe with blueberries and banana for a vacation in a cup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

1
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

5
Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
By Lisa Valente

Blueberry & Avocado Smoothie

Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.
By Casey Barber
Load More
