Healthy Easter Recipes

Grilled Lamb Chops with Anchovy-Walnut Chimichurri

Rating: Unrated 1

Lamb chops are a fantastic option for this quick dinner recipe because they cook quickly and taste so good. Look for racks with about 8 chops each that have been frenched, which means the meat has been cut away from the tips, exposing the bone. Your butcher will do this for you if you ask.