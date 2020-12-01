Healthy Easter Recipes

Bunny Fruit Salad
This naturally sweet festive treat is equally fun for kids and adults, with none of the sugary guilt. Arrange this simple fruit salad recipe in the shape of a bunny for Easter or any spring occasion.
Easter Bread
Studded with naturally colorful eggs, this subtly sweet and decadently tender loaf of bread is an easy and healthy Easter brunch stunner. Remove the eggs before eating and either serve them up with slices of the bread or save them for later (they're just like hard-boiled!).
Creamy Mashed Cauliflower
This creamy cauliflower mash makes a perfect low-carb stand-in for mashed potatoes. Here we take simple mashed cauliflower and mix in garlic, buttermilk and a touch of butter to create a flavorful side dish that has about one-quarter of the calories of typical mashed potatoes. If you like, vary it by adding shredded low-fat cheese or chopped fresh herbs.
Bunny Butt Cake
You won't believe how easy it is to assemble this adorable bunny-butt-shaped cake. You don't even need any special baking pans--just a round cake pan and a muffin tin are used to make the cute bunny butt and little bunny feet. Shredded coconut and fresh berries complete the look in a snap for an Easter dessert everyone will rave about.
Deviled Eggs with Relish
Deviled eggs are a perennial potluck favorite. Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese--keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat. No one will know the difference.
Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach
Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Anchovy-Walnut Chimichurri
Lamb chops are a fantastic option for this quick dinner recipe because they cook quickly and taste so good. Look for racks with about 8 chops each that have been frenched, which means the meat has been cut away from the tips, exposing the bone. Your butcher will do this for you if you ask.
Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.