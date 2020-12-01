Healthy Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious drink recipes including smoothies & shakes, juice recipes, tea, lemonade and more. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

5
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

3
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Killeen

Pineapple Green Smoothie

13
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Pomegranate Gimlets

Cookbook author and TV show host Ina Garten gives the classic gimlet recipe a modern twist. She says, "I like to serve these Pomegranate Gimlets with Fig & Cheese Toasts, which is simply toasted bread, spread with fig preserves and goat cheese; they take no time to make and they're sweet and savory with the cocktail. But even something simple like salted cashews is good in a pinch."
By Ina Garten

Really Green Smoothie

2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

3
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

2
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
By Lisa Valente

Classic White Russian

2
This creamy, coffee-spiked cocktail is a classic 3-ingredient drink that you really can't go wrong with. If you don't have heavy cream, milk (or a dairy alternative) will work! Mix it up for your next virtual happy hour with friends or enjoy it at your next brunch in place of a mimosa.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

9
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

3
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

The Bee's Knees Cocktail

2
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
By Amy Traynor

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

1
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy
Inspiration and Ideas

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie
5

Turmeric Latte

2

Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.

All Healthy Drink Recipes

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic

2
The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage!
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1
Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Killeen

Orange-Earl Grey Iced Tea

4
Get a little pick-me-up with this orange-infused Earl Grey iced tea. Tea is rich in a class of antioxidants called flavonoids that may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes, plus help you have healthier teeth and gums and stronger bones. You can help preserve the flavonoids in iced tea by adding something acidic--like the orange juice in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

8
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

3
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Green Juice

2
This healthy green juice recipe combines parsley, spinach, pears and celery to make a juice packed with bone-supporting vitamin K. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this green juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Carrot Smoothie

1
This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

1
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
By Breana Killeen

Ginger-Beet Juice

7
In this healthy ginger-beet juice recipe, we pack in vegetables by adding kale and a carrot, and sweeten with an orange and apple. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this beet juice recipe in the blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia

2
When you're feeling backed-up, this high-fiber chia concoction can help make your bathroom routine smoother. The chia seeds form a gel-like consistency to help move digestion along easily, and the kick of cayenne pepper acts as an intestinal stimulant.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Green Smoothie

5
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-Vegetable Juice

2
This healthy tomato-vegetable juice recipe contains all the components of a healthy salad, such as lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, celery and carrot, but with less salt than bottled vegetable-blend juices. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this tomato-vegetable juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

2
This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Warm Honey Green Tea

1
Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and has been shown to keep your blood sugar stable. We like it flavored with orange, lemon, and honey in this easy recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Witches' Brew Skinny Margarita

1
This striking red and black margarita is the perfect Halloween party cocktail. Hibiscus tea and pomegranate juice give the citrusy cocktail its red color, and rimming the glass with black lava salt makes it just a little creepy. Use regular kosher salt in place of the black lava salt (or skip the salt altogether) for a cocktail that works any time of year. We love the tartness of this margarita, but feel free to add a little agave nectar if you prefer a sweeter cocktail.
By Amy Traynor

Spinach-Apple Juice

2
This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Spice Latte

4
No super-sweet sugar bombs here! Make your very own pumpkin spice latte at home with this healthy recipe that allows you to control just how much added sugar goes into your coffee drink. If you would rather have a vegan latte, use whatever nondairy milk you'd like. Real pumpkin puree, maple syrup, cinnamon and coffee—it's fall in a mug! For a grown-up version, try spiking your PSL with bourbon, dark rum or a coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa. (If using a sweetened liqueur, consider cutting down on the maple syrup in the recipe.)
By Sylvia Fountaine

Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)

3
Refreshing and colorful fruit smoothies called batidos are served at Cuban snack bars all over Florida--try this recipe with blueberries and banana for a vacation in a cup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Matcha Green Tea Latte

4
A touch of honey balances the bitterness of matcha in this healthy latte recipe. For a nondairy latte, swap unsweetened almond, soy or coconut milk for the low-fat milk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
