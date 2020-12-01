Healthy Dinner Recipes for Two

Find healthy, delicious dinner recipes for two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

8
This earthy bowl of lentils is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

2
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

4
These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Salmon Potato Cakes

1
These crispy salmon potato cakes come together quickly when you use shortcut ingredients like canned salmon and frozen hash browns. Serve these cakes with your favorite dipping sauce or over a bed of leafy greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

2
In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

1
The one-two punch of searing and roasting results in this perfectly browned, moist and tender skillet chicken recipe. Serve this healthy chicken breast recipe alongside brown rice or your favorite whole grain.
By Patsy Jamieson

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

3
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

5
This healthy sausage and kale pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

1
This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa

14
Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
By Stacy Fraser

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

1
Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles

1
Quick sautéed vegetables, canned tomatoes, dried oregano and canned beans transform ramen noodle soup mix into this classic Italian favorite in minutes. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

14 Skillet Dinners for Two You'll Want to Make ASAP
These delicious dinners make it easier than ever to enjoy a satisfying meal.
20 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Two
These delicious dinners for two feature ingredients like chicken, fish, legumes and leafy greens, which fit into one of the healthiest eating patterns around: the Mediterranean diet. Plus, each dish takes 30 minutes or less to make, so you can whip up a healthy evening meal with ease.
31 Healthy Dinners for Two in 30 Minutes or Less
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney
Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole
3
Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas
8
Chicken Breasts with Mushroom Cream Sauce
58

The secret to a good cream sauce is always the same: not too much cream or it can be overpowering, masking the more delicate flavors. Here it contains a bountiful amount of mushrooms and is served over chicken breasts.

All Healthy Dinner Recipes for Two

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

4
This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

3
Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy 5-ingredient salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own Mediterranean-inspired vinaigrette.
By Joy Howard

California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries

1
Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Roasted Root Vegetables with Goat Cheese Polenta

4
This is true healthy comfort food--a bowl of soft, creamy polenta topped with warm roasted vegetables infused with garlic and sage.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Zucchini Frittata

3
A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
By Marie Simmons

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

48
This satisfying vegetarian chili for two is studded with black beans and sweet potatoes. Serve with some warmed corn tortillas and tossed salad with orange segments and avocado.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa Power Salad

Make this satisfying salad in the evening and enjoy one portion for dinner, then pack the remaining portion for lunch the next day. Loaded with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients like chicken, sweet potato and quinoa plus power greens, this meal is nutrition-packed!
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings

3
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad

2
Lime juice, ginger, jalapeño and parsley are the stars of this curried cauliflower and chickpea vegetarian, main-dish salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken with Peanut Sauce & Snow Pea Coconut Rice

1
An entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Thai-inspired chicken recipe with coconut rice and snow peas is a great choice for a weeknight dinner. Double the chicken to serve more or to have extra on hand to pair with the leftover rice the next day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

2
We love using chickpea pasta in this quick and easy dinner recipe, but other bean pastas or whole-wheat noodles are just as good with this fresh and zesty pesto sauce.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Italian Penne with Tuna

2
Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken

1
In this healthy copycat of a takeout salad favorite we combine precooked (or leftover) chicken and poppy seed dressing with fresh greens, strawberries and goat cheese for an easy throw-together meal that's ready in 10 minutes.
By Joy Howard

Air-Fryer Spinach & Feta Turkey Burgers

2
Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
By Robin Bashinsky

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts for Two

3
In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean-Smothered Sweet Potatoes

19
For a quick and satisfying last-minute supper, it's hard to beat a sweet potato zapped in the microwave. The fragrant filling of beans and tomato adds protein, making it a nutritionally complete entree. Be sure to eat the potato skin; it's full of fiber.
By Susan Herr

Quick Chicken Parmesan for Two

2
Ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of sauce are the hallmarks of any good chicken Parmesan recipe, and this one-skillet version of chicken parm for two is no exception. We made this recipe easier by skipping the breading on the chicken and loading the top of the dish with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta to soak up the extra sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet

1
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
By Robb Walsh

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

This easy recipe for sheet-pan roasted chicken thighs is a basic building-block recipe for meal prep. You can easily double the recipe or change the seasoning to suit your tastes.
By Katie Webster

Apple Turkey Picadillo

13
This twist on the Latin American staple is made healthier with lean ground turkey and crisp apples. It doubles well. Try tucking it into whole-wheat tortillas or serve over instant brown rice for a quick and healthy supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Thai Noodles

1
Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon and Parmesan Fish

1
Crispy lemon fish with parmesan cheese in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com