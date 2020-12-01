Healthy Cooking Methods & Styles

Explore methods for healthy cooking including grilling, baking, one-pot meals and crockpot recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Cucumber Sandwich

25
This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.
By Amanda Stanfield

Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats

20
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

63
This one-pan chicken pasta combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.
By Devon O'Brien

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken

46
This creamy chicken noodle soup recipe has a delicious pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time—look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it.
By Karen Rankin

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

45
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

24
To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

101
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea.
By Carolyn Malcoun

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli

17
Shrimp and broccoli cook quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve this healthy shrimp recipe over whole grains or rice.
By Carolyn Casner

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

4
This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.
By Liv Dansky

American Goulash

29
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

24
This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Melting Potatoes

13
The name for this potato recipe hints at the creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
By Adam Dolge
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 20 Minutes
Think you don't have enough time to make a healthy dinner? Think again. These healthy dinner ideas are ready in just 20 minutes, so you can get a flavorful dish on the table on even the busiest of days. From Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara to One-Skillet Bourbon Chicken, these recipes are satisfying and quick to make.
21 Easy Lunch Ideas in 10 Minutes
These easy lunch ideas come together in 10 minutes or less, so you can whip up a quick meal and still have time to spare during your break.
15 Cozy Fall Dinners in 25 Minutes
Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup
17
Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Cabbage
1
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
19
Breakfast Lemon-Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes
7

A cross between muffins and baked oatmeal, these oatmeal cakes are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack. If you prefer to use fresh blueberries, they're an equal swap for the frozen in this recipe. You can also make a double batch and enjoy one during the week and store the other batch in the freezer to savor later.

All Healthy Cooking Methods & Styles

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole

6
This Philly chicken cheesesteak casserole tastes just like the classic sandwich version but in casserole form. We swapped out the beef for ground chicken and added pasta to bring this quick one-skillet dinner together.
By Laura Kanya

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

25
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

23
This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium in this healthy recipe for weight loss.
By Patsy Jamieson

One-Pan Chicken Parmesan Pasta

29
This chicken Parmesan pasta uses the one-pot pasta method to cook your noodles, chicken and sauce all in one skillet for a fast and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole

6
This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.
By Carolyn Casner

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

18
In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.
By John Somerall

Baked Garlicky Salmon Balls

5
These garlic-forward salmon balls are tender and flavorful. Add them to a salad or grain bowl for a boost of protein. Or, serve them with your favorite starch and vegetables for a healthy dinner.
By Wendy Lopez

Salmon Rice Bowl

4
Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this tasty bowl makes for a satisfying lunch or dinner. With a handful of healthy ingredients, like instant brown rice, heart-healthy salmon and lots of crunchy veggies, you'll have a filling and flavorful meal in just 25 minutes. Looking to cut down on carbs? Try swapping in riced cauliflower in place of the brown rice.
By Mila Clarke

Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

3
Enjoy this filling and colorful salad for lunch or dinner. The dressing gets made in the same bowl that the salad is tossed in, so the greens absorb every bit of flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Blueberry Poke Cake

2
This lemon-blueberry poke cake is tender and light. Holes are poked into the cake after baking to let the tangy-sweet glaze seep in.
By Carolyn Casner

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

22
This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

16
This one-pan chicken and broccoli casserole is prepared in a skillet on the stovetop, then finished in the oven until it's browned, cheesy and bubbling. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

Simple Cabbage Salad

8
Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.
By Karen Rankin

German Potato Pancakes

3
Using starchy potatoes is essential for making German potato pancakes. Russet, Idaho and Yukon Gold potatoes all work. There is no flour in these potato pancakes so they're gluten-free. The natural starch from the potatoes binds the mixture together. The potato pancakes should be served straight from the pan or oven (you can skip the oven part if you don't mind standing at the stove while everyone else is eating).
By Nadia Hassani

Loaded Broccoli Salad

11
This is the broccoli salad you will get special requests for. The combination of bacon, sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions and Cheddar is hard to resist. And the addition of rice vinegar or cider vinegar sharpens all the flavors.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

15
This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.
By Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD

Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole

12
Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex-inspired chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner.
By Julia Levy

Chicken & White Bean Soup

21
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot Soup

34
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

22
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing.
By Karen Rankin

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

7
While a 1-to-2 acid-to-oil ratio is common for vinaigrettes, shifting it to 1-to-1½ yields a dressing with a brighter flavor and fewer calories. For every ½ cup of acid, use 3/4 cup of oil in this salad dressing recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

9
We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan--ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce--and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole. We simplified it by skipping the breading on the chicken and, instead, loaded the top of the casserole with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve with a crisp green salad to complete the meal.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

14
This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body. If you avoid cheese made with rennet, look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without it.
By Paige Grandjean

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

18
Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
By Adam Hickman
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com