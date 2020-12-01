LIVE

Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious breakfast and brunch recipes including eggs, pancakes, muffins and pastries. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

How to Meal-Prep a Week's Worth of 3-Ingredient Breakfasts in Just 15 Minutes

One of the best parts of waking up might just be having a really satisfying breakfast waiting for you. With less than a handful of ingredients you can prep a week's worth of delicious options in no time.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Rating: 4.39 stars
30
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
By Stacy Fraser

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Rating: 4.5 stars
7
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra tasty snack or breakfast.
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Rating: 4.24 stars
15
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Rating: 4.75 stars
2
Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
By Hilary Meyer

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

Rating: 5 stars
2
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Rating: 4.75 stars
10
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Rating: 4 stars
20
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Rating: 4.78 stars
8
Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Rating: 5 stars
2
It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats--inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors--with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple Green Smoothie

Rating: 4.5 stars
9
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

The Only Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Smoothie

The Only Formula You Need to Make a Healthy Smoothie
Toss these ingredients in a blender and you’ll have a delicious drink in no time.
6 Ways to Spice Up a Plain Bowl of Oatmeal

6 Ways to Spice Up a Plain Bowl of Oatmeal
Follow these easy tips for dressing up a boring bowl of oats.
Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles
Rating: Unrated
1
Avocado-Egg Toast

Avocado-Egg Toast
Rating: Unrated
5
Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Rating: Unrated
1
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg
Rating: Unrated
4

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Rating: 4.33 stars
1

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.

All Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Easy Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Start your day off right with these fast and easy Mediterranean diet breakfast recipes. Perfect for busy mornings, these simple recipes can be made ahead of time for easy grab-and-go breakfasts (think overnight oats and egg muffins) or can be quickly whipped up in minutes (think peanut butter and fruit-topped toast). These healthy recipes follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet and feature wholesome ingredients like fruits, veggies, whole grains and healthy fats.

45 Healthy Breakfast Recipes with Foods to Help You Lose Weight

These healthy, low-calorie recipes feature five breakfast foods that can help you lose weight.

24 Low-Carb Easter Breakfast Recipes

Whether it’s quiche, muffins or scones, these recipes are all low in carbohydrates, no more than 15 grams per serving.

26 Impressive Spring Brunch Recipes with Less Than 400 Calories

For brunch, make one of these impressive recipes that look great and taste even better.

Grab & Go High-Fiber Breakfasts

Filling up on high-fiber foods may help you to prevent weight gain—or even encourage weight loss. Boost your fiber intake with these delicious grab-and-go breakfasts, including high-fiber muffin recipes, smoothie recipes, granola recipes and more high-fiber recipes.

27 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies to Start Your Morning Off Right

Whether you keep it fruity or add in some leafy greens for a nutrient boost, smoothies are versatile and delicious.

30 Sunday Brunch Recipes for Spring

From baked goods to egg dishes, these sweet and savory recipes are seasonal and bright.

26 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts for a Healthy Heart

Start your morning off right with these breakfast recipes for a healthy heart.

23 Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help Lower Cholesterol

While these heart-healthy recipes are low in saturated fat and sodium, they’re also high in fiber, a nutrient that can help remove excess cholesterol from your body.

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Liz Mervosh

3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups

Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

27 300-Calorie Breakfast Ideas for Work

Start your morning off with a healthy and satisfying breakfast.

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Rating: 4.61 stars
26
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

Rating: 5 stars
6
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
By Devon O'Brien

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

Rating: 3.92 stars
5
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Muesli with Raspberries

Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
By Breana Killeen

23 No-Cook Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less

When you’re pressed for time, turn to these easy no-cook breakfast recipes.

Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers

Rating: 5 stars
4
These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
By Carolyn Casner

Really Green Smoothie

Rating: 4 stars
2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Apple-Cinnamon Overnight Oats

Rating: 4 stars
1
It takes just a few minutes in the evening to mix rolled oats and almond milk and you have a head start on a healthy breakfast the following morning. In the morning, top the oatmeal with fresh fruit and toasted nuts. Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

Rating: 4.5 stars
3
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

27 High-Protein Recipes Perfect for Weekend Brunch

Whether it’s a breakfast casserole, frittata or yogurt parfait, these brunch recipes have at least 15 grams of protein per serving.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com