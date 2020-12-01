Healthy Blueberry Smoothie Recipes

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie
Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
Wake-Up Smoothie
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs
Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.
Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)
Refreshing and colorful fruit smoothies called batidos are served at Cuban snack bars all over Florida--try this recipe with blueberries and banana for a vacation in a cup.
Unicorn Smoothie
Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.
Mermaid Smoothie Bowl
Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies
Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
Banana-Berry Smoothie
This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.