Healthy Blueberry Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious blueberry smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

12
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

1
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

1
Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Wake-Up Smoothie

64
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
By Hilary Meyer

Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

1
For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)

7
Refreshing and colorful fruit smoothies called batidos are served at Cuban snack bars all over Florida--try this recipe with blueberries and banana for a vacation in a cup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Unicorn Smoothie

2
Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.
By Devon O'Brien

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

1
Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Berry Smoothie

10
This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.
By Patsy Jamieson

Blueberry-Peach Pie Smoothie

2
Who says you can't have pie for breakfast? Oats, vanilla, peaches and blueberries come together for a healthy and easy fruit smoothie recipe reminiscent of a favorite summer dessert.
Coconut-Blueberry Green Smoothie

Chia (or hemp) seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost in this healthy smoothie recipe. Look for chia seeds near whole-grain flours and/or nuts and seeds.
Cherry-Berry Smoothies

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

PB & J Smoothie Without Banana

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

1

Whipped Matcha Fruit Smoothies

1

Taste the rainbow with this whipped, fruity version of a matcha latte. Just blend your preferred nondairy milk with frozen fruit for the base, then top with a whipped matcha foam that uses aquafaba--the liquid from a can of chickpeas--to make the beverage completely vegan. (The drink also works very well with cow's milk if you don't mind it not being vegan.) A pinch of sugar subtly enhances the matcha's bitterness, but feel free to add more to your taste.

