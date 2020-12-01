Healthy Berry Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious berry smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Killeen

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
Wake-Up Smoothie

Wake-Up Smoothie

With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
Berry Orange Smoothie

Berry Orange Smoothie

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

Super Berry Smoothies

Fresh and frozen berries abound in this quick and delicious smoothie. Baby spinach adds fiber and vitamins and the protein powder of your choice will leave you feeling satisfied through your next meal!

All Healthy Berry Smoothie Recipes

Unicorn Smoothie

Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.
By Devon O'Brien

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.
By Breana Killeen

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
By Devon O'Brien

Banana-Berry Smoothie

This bright and easy breakfast packs two servings of fruit plus soy protein and fiber.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
By Lisa Valente

Berry & Flax Smoothie

For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Red Berry Smoothies

These smoothies are full of raspberries and strawberries and make a delicious breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
By Devon O'Brien

Blueberry-Peach Pie Smoothie

Who says you can't have pie for breakfast? Oats, vanilla, peaches and blueberries come together for a healthy and easy fruit smoothie recipe reminiscent of a favorite summer dessert.
By Devon O'Brien

Citrus Berry Smoothie

This meal-in-a-glass smoothie is bursting with berries and orange juice, healthful sources of carbohydrate and powerful antioxidants. Getting plenty of antioxidant-rich foods makes sense for active people, since free radicals are produced any time the body's cells process oxygen.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut-Blueberry Green Smoothie

Chia (or hemp) seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost in this healthy smoothie recipe. Look for chia seeds near whole-grain flours and/or nuts and seeds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Berry Smoothie

This berry smoothie is made with pomegranate juice and packs lots of satisfaction from banana and cottage cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Smoothie

Banana helps sweeten tart cranberries--without any added sugar--in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Berry Smoothies

The beautiful color of this all-fruit smoothie represents healthy nutrients from its fresh ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.
By Devon O'Brien

PB & J Smoothie Without Banana

This quick and easy, diabetic-friendly smoothie, inspired by the famous sandwich, is low-sugar and has 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to the tofu and peanut butter in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange Smoothie

Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Thermos-Ready Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie

Green tea adds an energizing kick to this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to start your day on the right foot.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
