No-Bake Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Be the first to rate & review! Here we make a no-bake cheesecake with a simple pressed graham cracker crust and a cream cheese and strained yogurt filling that sets as it chills. Blueberries tossed in store-bought lemon curd add sweetness and tang. This easy cheesecake works well with any berry. If you're using strawberries, slice or quarter them and let them drain a bit before adding them to the cheesecake. By Carolyn Malcoun Published on September 8, 2023 Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 20 mins Servings: 16 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 7 ounces graham crackers (13 sheets), broken into larger pieces ½ cup pecans, toasted (see Tip) ¼ teaspoon salt ⅓ cup canola oil 2 (8 ounce) packages reduced-fat cream cheese, softened 2 cups nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ⅔ cup confectioners' sugar 1 teaspoon lemon zest 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons lemon curd 4 cups fresh blueberries Directions Pulse graham crackers, pecans and salt in a food processor until finely ground. With the motor running, drizzle in oil, then pulse to combine. Press into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Wipe out the food processor. Add cream cheese, yogurt, confectioners' sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla to the food processor. Puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Dollop the mixture over the crust, then gently spread into an even layer. Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours and up to 1 day. Place lemon curd in a large microwave-safe bowl; microwave on High until warmed, about 20 seconds. Add blueberries to the bowl; toss to gently combine. Spoon over the cheesecake. Cut into 16 squares. To make ahead Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 1 day; continue with Step 3 just before serving. Tip Toasting nuts deepens the flavor and gives them a crisp, delightful crunch. To toast nuts, spread in a single layer in a small baking pan and bake in a 350°F oven until golden and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring the nuts or shaking the pan once. Transfer to a small bowl or plate to cool. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 256 Calories 16g Fat 23g Carbs 6g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Serving Size 1 bar Calories 256 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 14g Added Sugars 9g 18% Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 25mg 8% Vitamin A 401IU 8% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 23mcg 6% Vitamin K 12mcg 10% Sodium 199mg 9% Calcium 64mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 14mg 3% Potassium 103mg 2% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved