Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Squash Recipes Healthy Zucchini Recipes Use-All-the-Zucchini Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Pasta Bake Be the first to rate & review! If you're swimming in zucchini, take some off your hands with this creamy zucchini and chicken pasta bake. The zucchini melts into the sauce, while Dijon mustard and lemon zest brighten the flavor. You can swap out the zucchini for summer squash if you prefer, and if you have leftover chicken you can use that in place of the rotisserie chicken. By Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee is a test kitchen assistant at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She has tested recipes for brands including Allrecipes, EatingWell, Food & Wine, Real Simple, People and Southern Living. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 12 ounces whole-wheat penne 1 (8 ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese, softened ¾ cup shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper ½ teaspoon salt, divided ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 cup half-and-half 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ¾ cup chopped yellow onion 2 large zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced on an angle 1 teaspoon grated garlic 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain well. Meanwhile, combine cream cheese, 1/4 cup mozzarella, Parmesan, mustard, lemon zest, crushed red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in a large bowl. Gradually add half-and-half, stirring constantly until combined (the mixture will be slightly lumpy). Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add zucchini and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the zucchini is tender and browned in some spots, 8 to 10 minutes; remove from heat. Add the cream cheese mixture, the pasta, chicken and basil; stir to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish; sprinkle evenly with the remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella. Cover with foil; bake until warmed through, about 20 minutes. Garnish with additional basil leaves, if desired; serve warm. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 540 Calories 26g Fat 54g Carbs 30g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1 1/2 cups Calories 540 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 54g 20% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 6g Protein 30g 60% Total Fat 26g 33% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 98mg 33% Vitamin A 1127IU 23% Vitamin C 21mg 23% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 39mcg 10% Vitamin K 11mcg 9% Sodium 744mg 32% Calcium 280mg 22% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 39mg 9% Potassium 479mg 10% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved