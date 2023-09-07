This Cucumber & Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Wrap Is an Easy & Light Lunch Idea

Be the first to rate & review!

This easy vegetarian wrap makes a great grab-and-go lunch for work or school. Roasted red pepper hummus adds color and a little extra flavor, but any flavor hummus will work well here. Cucumber, sprouts, salad greens or spinach all add a refreshing crunch. For a peppery kick, try using arugula.

By
Alex Loh
Alex Loh
Alex Loh

Alex Loh is EatingWell's associate food editor. As part of the food team, she creates healthy, delicious recipes for the EatingWell audience. Alex also writes informative food and cooking articles that range from how to store ground beef to the best picks from Trader Joe's. Alex conducts product and taste tests to find the best options, from salad spinners to salsas.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Cucumber and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Photo: Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Skyler Myers, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (8 inch) whole-wheat tortilla

  • ¼ cup roasted red pepper hummus

  • 1 mini cucumber, sliced (1/2 cup)

  • ½ cup mixed salad greens, spinach or sprouts

Directions

  1. Place tortilla on a clean work surface. Spread hummus on the tortilla. Top with cucumber slices and greens (or spinach or sprouts). Roll up the tortilla and cut in half to serve.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

249 Calories
11g Fat
29g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Serving Size 1 wrap
Calories 249
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 29g 11%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 8g 16%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Vitamin A 1002IU 20%
Vitamin C 6mg 7%
Folate 35mcg 9%
Vitamin K 9mcg 8%
Sodium 418mg 18%
Calcium 111mg 9%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 13mg 3%
Potassium 164mg 3%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing
21 Easy Vegetarian Lunches That Are Diabetes-Friendly
green goddess wrap
17 10-Minute High-Protein Lunches for Weight Loss
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
38 Quick & Healthy Vegan Lunch Ideas for Work
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Avocado wrap
Cucumber & Avocado Wrap
10 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Caesar Wrap
21 30-Minute No-Cook Dinner Recipes
Spring Roll Salad
19 15-Minute Lunch Salads You Can Pack for Work
Shredded Chicken and Avocado Nacho Salad
12 Heart-Healthy No-Cook Dinner Recipes
a recipe photo of the Bell Pepper and Feta Chickpea Salad served in a bowl
14 10-Minute Chickpea Lunch Recipes
6183599.jpg
Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work
cucumber caprese sandwich
17 Veggie Sandwiches You'll Want to Make Forever
Cucumber Sandwich
18 Easy Back-to-School Lunch Recipes for Kids
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Salad Sandwich
13 High-Protein Veggie-Packed Sandwiches
Chicken, Avocado & Quinoa Bowls with Herb Dressing
34 Anti-Inflammatory Lunch Recipes That Are High in Fiber
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
24 No-Cook Dinners You Can Make in 3 Steps or Less
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
17 Mediterranean Diet Lunches with No Added Sugar
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija and Lime
21 Cucumber Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever