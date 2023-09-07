Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Healthy Wrap & Roll Recipes This Cucumber & Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Wrap Is an Easy & Light Lunch Idea Be the first to rate & review! This easy vegetarian wrap makes a great grab-and-go lunch for work or school. Roasted red pepper hummus adds color and a little extra flavor, but any flavor hummus will work well here. Cucumber, sprouts, salad greens or spinach all add a refreshing crunch. For a peppery kick, try using arugula. By Alex Loh Alex Loh Alex Loh is EatingWell's associate food editor. As part of the food team, she creates healthy, delicious recipes for the EatingWell audience. Alex also writes informative food and cooking articles that range from how to store ground beef to the best picks from Trader Joe's. Alex conducts product and taste tests to find the best options, from salad spinners to salsas. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Skyler Myers, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (8 inch) whole-wheat tortilla ¼ cup roasted red pepper hummus 1 mini cucumber, sliced (1/2 cup) ½ cup mixed salad greens, spinach or sprouts Directions Place tortilla on a clean work surface. Spread hummus on the tortilla. Top with cucumber slices and greens (or spinach or sprouts). Roll up the tortilla and cut in half to serve. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 249 Calories 11g Fat 29g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Serving Size 1 wrap Calories 249 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 29g 11% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 1g Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 1002IU 20% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Folate 35mcg 9% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 418mg 18% Calcium 111mg 9% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 13mg 3% Potassium 164mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved