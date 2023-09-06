Healthy Recipes Healthy Side Dish Recipes Healthy Potato Side Dish Recipes Our Melting Potatoes with Garlic, Prosciutto & Sage Are Make-You-Cry Good Be the first to rate & review! These potatoes live up to their name and then some! They melt in your mouth, with the edges getting lightly crisp. We leave the skin on the potatoes for texture and a boost of fiber. Sage, marjoram and prosciutto combine for a warm flavor. If you don't have marjoram on hand, use dried oregano or thyme in its place. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 slices prosciutto 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, sliced into 1-inch rounds 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage, plus more for garnish 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon dried marjoram ¼ teaspoon salt, divided ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper ¾ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth 5 medium cloves garlic, smashed Directions Position oven racks in middle and upper third positions; preheat to 400°F. Line a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan with parchment paper. (Do not use a glass baking dish; it could shatter.) Arrange prosciutto slices in a single layer in the prepared pan. Bake on the middle rack until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Carefully transfer the prosciutto to a wire rack to cool. Discard the parchment paper. Increase oven temperature to 500°F. Combine potatoes, sage, oil, butter, marjoram, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in a medium bowl; toss until evenly coated. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer in the pan. Bake on the upper rack for 15 minutes. Remove from oven; carefully flip the potatoes. Bake until mostly golden brown on both sides, about 15 minutes more. Remove the pan from the oven; carefully pour broth over the potatoes. Add garlic to the pan. Bake until the liquid is absorbed, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the potatoes and garlic to a serving dish; sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Crumble the cooled crispy prosciutto over the potato mixture. Garnish with additional sage, if desired. Photographer: Carson Downing, Food stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Joseph Wanek Equipment Parchment paper Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 164 Calories 5g Fat 26g Carbs 5g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 3/4 cup Calories 164 Total Carbohydrate 26g 9% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 2g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 10mg 3% Vitamin A 82IU 2% Vitamin C 31mg 34% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 282mg 12% Calcium 11mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 2mg 0% Potassium 15mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.