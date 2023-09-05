Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Grain Recipes Healthy Oat Recipes These Apple Pie-Inspired Overnight Oats Taste Like Dessert for Breakfast Be the first to rate & review! There's no better way to usher in fall than apple pie-inspired overnight oats in the morning. Prep and store this easy breakfast ahead of time to have on hand for busy work and school mornings. You can substitute any nondairy milk for the reduced-fat milk, or try kefir if you want your oats extra tangy. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. Published on September 5, 2023 EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Skyler Myers, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 12 hrs 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ cups chopped tart apples, such as Granny Smith, plus more for garnish 2 ½ tablespoons pure maple syrup 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus more for garnish 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground ginger 2 cups reduced-fat milk 1 cup nonfat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ¼ teaspoon salt 2 ¼ cups old-fashioned rolled oats Directions Combine apples, maple syrup, lemon juice, cinnamon and ginger in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until the apples are slightly softened and a syrup forms, 5 to 8 minutes. Set aside to cool. Whisk milk, yogurt, salt and lemon zest together in a large bowl until smooth. Fold in oats until well combined. Divide the oat mixture among 4 (1-cup) jars with lids, about 3/4 cup each. Divide the apple mixture among the jars, about 3 tablespoons each. Cover the jars and refrigerate for 12 hours or up to 5 days. Before serving, garnish with more lemon zest and apple, if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate for up to 5 days. Equipment 4 (1-cup) jars with lids Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 323 Calories 6g Fat 54g Carbs 16g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 cup oats & 3 Tbsp. apple mixture Calories 323 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 54g 20% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 21g Added Sugars 8g 16% Protein 16g 32% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Vitamin A 262IU 5% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Vitamin D 60IU 15% Folate 12mcg 3% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 225mg 10% Calcium 255mg 20% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 71mg 17% Potassium 505mg 11% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet.