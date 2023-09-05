If You're a Fan of the Soup, You'll Love This French Onion Quesadilla

This savory quesadilla tastes exactly like French onion soup. Once the onions are caramelized, it comes together quickly. To make this a weeknight meal, cook the onions ahead of time so they're ready to go when you need them. To help the cheese melt, let the onions come to room temperature before adding them to the quesadilla.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

Published on September 5, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Active Time:
1 hr 5 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons canola oil, divided

  • 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

  • 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

  • ½ cup unsalted beef broth

  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper

  • 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese

  • teaspoon salt

  • 4 (6 inch) whole-wheat tortillas

Directions

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions; cook, stirring often, until caramelized and golden brown, 40 to 50 minutes, reducing heat as needed so the onions don't burn.

  2. Increase the heat to medium-high; stir in vinegar. Cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid evaporates, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth, thyme, and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid is reduced completely, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the onion mixture to a medium heatproof bowl. Wipe the pan clean. Add cheese and salt to the onion mixture; toss to combine.

  3. Place tortillas on a clean work surface. Top half of each tortilla with a heaping 1/4 cup onion mixture. Fold tortillas in half, pressing gently to flatten.

  4. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add 2 quesadillas; cook, turning once, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board; tent with foil to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and 2 quesadillas. Cut into wedges and serve.

    a recipe photo of the French Onion Quesadilla
    Photographer: Carson Downing, Food stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Joseph Wanek

To make ahead

Refrigerate onions (Steps 1 & 2) in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

322 Calories
19g Fat
31g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Serving Size 1 quesadilla
Calories 322
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 31mg 10%
Vitamin A 282IU 6%
Vitamin C 9mg 10%
Vitamin D 7IU 2%
Vitamin E 2mg 13%
Folate 25mcg 6%
Vitamin K 8mcg 7%
Sodium 460mg 20%
Calcium 325mg 25%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 48mg 11%
Potassium 278mg 6%
Zinc 2mg 18%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%
Omega 3 1g

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

