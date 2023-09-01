Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cauliflower Recipes This Creamy Cauliflower Dip Is Fully Loaded with Bacon, Cheddar & Chives Be the first to rate & review! This creamy cauliflower dip tastes like a baked potato and is served inside a whole head of steamed cauliflower for a fun low-carb play on a bread bowl. Microwaving the cauliflower head is easy, but you can also steam it or use a pressure cooker to soften it up. If you want to skip the cauliflower bowl, just steam 1/2 cup cauliflower florets in the microwave and continue with Step 3. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 large head cauliflower, trimmed of thick rough leaves 2 tablespoons water 1 cup plain whole-milk strained (Greek-style) yogurt 1 teaspoon hot sauce ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder ¼ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon pepper 3 slices center-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled ¾ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or scallions, plus more for garnish Potato chips and/or crudités for serving (optional) Directions Place cauliflower and water in an 8-cup microwaveable bowl. Cover with a microwaveable lid or plastic wrap. Microwave on High until the cauliflower is fork-tender but florets are not falling off, 14 to 16 minutes. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Carefully remove the lid; let cool for 20 minutes. (To steam in a pressure cooker, see Tip.) Once the cauliflower is cool enough to handle, cut a 4- to 5-inch circle from the top, using a paring knife. Carefully cut a 2-inch deep well into the head, leaving the core intact. Plug any holes with tiny cauliflower florets. Combine 1/2 cup cauliflower trimmings, yogurt, hot sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl. Set aside 1 tablespoon crumbled bacon. Add the remaining bacon, 1/2 cup cheese and chives (or scallions) to the pureed cauliflower mixture. Spoon the dip into the cauliflower bowl. Sprinkle with the reserved bacon and the remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Garnish with additional chives (or scallions), if desired. Serve with pieces of cauliflower and with potato chips and/or crudités, if desired. Carson Downing (photographer) / Annie Probst (food stylist) / Joseph Wanek (prop Stylist) Tip Alternatively, pour 1 cup water into a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot; times, instructions and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model). Place a trivet inside; place cauliflower head on the trivet. Cover the cooker and lock the lid in place. Turn the steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Manual/Pressure Cook setting. Select High pressure for 3 minutes (it will take 10 to 15 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins). Carefully turn the steam release handle to Venting position; let the steam fully escape (float valve will drop; this will take 1 to 2 minutes). Carefully transfer the cauliflower to a cutting board; let cool for about 20 minutes. Proceed with step 2 as written. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 171 Calories 9g Fat 14g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size about 1 cup cauliflower & about 3 Tbsp. dip Calories 171 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 6g Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 25mg 8% Vitamin A 203IU 4% Vitamin C 112mg 124% Folate 133mcg 33% Vitamin K 37mcg 31% Sodium 352mg 15% Calcium 196mg 15% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 40mg 10% Potassium 748mg 16% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts.