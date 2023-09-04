Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Onion Recipes These Vegetarian Stuffed Onions Are Cheesy & Delicious Be the first to rate & review! Sweet and mild Vidalia onions are perfect for stuffing. Here, they are filled to the brim with a savory mushroom-bread filling to serve as an elegant side dish or appetizer. Any remaining onion scraps can be chopped and saved to add to hash the next morning or used in soup. Just be sure to refrigerate any onion scraps in an airtight container to keep their flavor and aroma contained. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. Published on September 4, 2023 Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hr 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 4 medium Vidalia onions (about 9 oz. each) 1 cup water plus 2 tablespoons, divided 3 cups thinly sliced fresh cremini mushrooms 1 ½ cups cubed whole-wheat bread 1 tablespoon minced garlic ½ cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese, divided 3 tablespoons reduced-fat cream cheese, softened 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish ¼ teaspoon ground pepper ⅛ teaspoon salt Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Trim root end of each onion about 1/4-inch, keeping the root end intact. (This will help the onion sit flat in the pan and keep the filling inside.) Peel the onions. Cut off one-fourth of each onion top (on opposite end from root), leaving about a 3-inch-tall onion (discard onion tops or reserve for another use). Using a melon baller or small spoon, carefully scrape and remove the inside of each onion, leaving the outer 1 to 2 layers intact and keeping the base slightly thicker; reserve 1 cup of the scooped onion scraps. (Discard the remaining onion scraps or reserve for another use.) Place the hollowed-out onions, open-sides up, in a 9-inch-square metal baking pan. Pour 1 cup water around the onions; cover the pan with foil. Bake until softened, about 20 minutes. Remove the foil; bake until the onions start to brown around edges, 10 to 12 minutes more. Remove from the oven; carefully discard the hot water from the pan. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Meanwhile, combine mushrooms, the reserved 1 cup onion scraps and the remaining 2 tablespoons water in a large nonstick skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the pan is dry, about 7 minutes. Add bread cubes and garlic; cook, stirring often, until warmed through and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl; let cool for 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup Gouda, cream cheese, thyme, pepper and salt; stir until thoroughly combined. Stuff each onion with mushroom mixture (about 1/2 cup per onion); top evenly with remaining 1/4 cup Gouda. Bake until the cheese is melted and golden brown in spots, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a platter; garnish with additional thyme, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, September 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 172 Calories 7g Fat 19g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 stuffed onion Calories 172 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 8g Protein 9g 18% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 23mg 8% Vitamin A 322IU 6% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 49mcg 12% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 328mg 14% Calcium 180mg 14% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 29mg 7% Potassium 477mg 10% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 