This 10-Minute Tomato & Burrata Sandwich Is Just Downright Delicious

This easy sandwich is a harmony of flavors that you can toss together for a quick lunch or dinner. Fresh heirloom tomato pairs well with the slightly salty, creamy burrata and tangy balsamic vinegar. Be sure to toast the ciabatta, as it adds a welcome crunch and keeps the bread from getting soggy. If you're looking to add more protein to the sandwich, sliced deli meat like chicken or turkey would be delicious.

By Dillon Evans
Published on August 31, 2023

Published on August 31, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a photo of the Tomato & Burrata Sandwich
Photo: Dillon Evans
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

  • 1 ½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • teaspoon ground pepper

  • Pinch of salt

  • cup lightly packed arugula

  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil

  • 1 slice heirloom tomato, halved

  • 2 ounces burrata, halved

  • 2 slices ciabatta, toasted

Directions

  1. Whisk vinegar, oil, pepper and salt together in a medium bowl. Add arugula and basil; toss to coat.

  2. Layer tomato, burrata and the arugula mixture on 1 slice of ciabatta. Drizzle with any remaining vinegar from the bowl; top with the other slice of ciabatta. Cut in half before serving.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

365 Calories
23g Fat
31g Carbs
16g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Serving Size 1 sandwich
Calories 365
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 31g 11%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 16g 32%
Total Fat 23g 29%
Saturated Fat 9g 45%
Cholesterol 41mg 14%
Vitamin A 1164IU 23%
Vitamin C 19mg 21%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 23mcg 6%
Vitamin K 19mcg 16%
Sodium 596mg 26%
Calcium 334mg 26%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 16mg 4%
Potassium 209mg 4%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

