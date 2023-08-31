Got Leftover Turkey? Make This Turkey Enchiladas Recipe

Nutrition Notes

What Is in Red Enchilada Sauce? Is It Good for You?

While there are different recipes for red enchilada sauce, it essentially contains various chile peppers, onion, garlic, tomatoes, broth and spices, like cumin and oregano. Together, these ingredients pack a nutritional punch and are high in antioxidants and other vitamins and minerals.

Are Black Beans Nutritious?

Black beans are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber, and are a great source of plant protein. They're also full of antioxidants and have been linked to a reduction in disease, including heart disease, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Black beans have a special type of fiber called resistant starch, which essentially aids in gut health and reduces inflammation in the body. Black beans are also a low-glycemic food, which helps keep your blood sugar steady and in a healthy range.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use Leftover Chicken Instead of Turkey?

Yes, you can use leftover roast chicken or rotisserie chicken, but please note that it will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe.

I Don't Have Chicken Taco Seasoning Mix, What Can I Use Instead?

Make your own taco seasoning with spices from your pantry, such as chili powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, paprika, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Store in an airtight jar for up to 6 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I Use Corn or Flour Tortillas for Enchiladas?

Corn tortillas are traditionally used for enchiladas, but you may use flour tortillas if that's what you have on hand. Note that using flour tortillas will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez