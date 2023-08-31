Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Turkey Recipes Got Leftover Turkey? Make This Turkey Enchiladas Recipe 5.0 (2) 2 Reviews These turkey enchiladas take leftovers in a whole new direction. These simple enchiladas take only 10 minutes to prep, and they work equally well with leftover chicken too. Warming the tortillas prevents them from cracking and breaking. Learn three ways to warm corn tortillas here. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. Active Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 40 mins
Servings: 4
Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free
Nutrition Notes
What Is in Red Enchilada Sauce? Is It Good for You?
While there are different recipes for red enchilada sauce, it essentially contains various chile peppers, onion, garlic, tomatoes, broth and spices, like cumin and oregano. Together, these ingredients pack a nutritional punch and are high in antioxidants and other vitamins and minerals.
Are Black Beans Nutritious?
Black beans are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber, and are a great source of plant protein. They're also full of antioxidants and have been linked to a reduction in disease, including heart disease, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Black beans have a special type of fiber called resistant starch, which essentially aids in gut health and reduces inflammation in the body. Black beans are also a low-glycemic food, which helps keep your blood sugar steady and in a healthy range. They're also full of antioxidants and have been linked to a reduction in disease, including heart disease, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Black beans have a special type of fiber called resistant starch, which essentially aids in gut health and reduces inflammation in the body. Black beans are also a low-glycemic food, which helps keep your blood sugar steady and in a healthy range. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use Leftover Chicken Instead of Turkey? Yes, you can use leftover roast chicken or rotisserie chicken, but please note that it will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe. I Don't Have Chicken Taco Seasoning Mix, What Can I Use Instead? Make your own taco seasoning with spices from your pantry, such as chili powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, paprika, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Store in an airtight jar for up to 6 months. Frequently Asked Questions Should I Use Corn or Flour Tortillas for Enchiladas? Corn tortillas are traditionally used for enchiladas, but you may use flour tortillas if that's what you have on hand. Note that using flour tortillas will alter the nutritional profile of the recipe. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 cup red enchilada sauce, divided 2 cups shredded cooked turkey 2 teaspoons chicken taco seasoning mix 1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed ½ cup whole-milk plain yogurt, divided 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed 4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into 8 (4-by-1/4-inch) sticks ½ cup shredded Mexican cheese blend 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1/2 cup enchilada sauce on the bottom of the dish. Mix turkey, taco seasoning, black beans and 1/4 cup yogurt together in a medium bowl until fully coated. Place 1 tortilla on a work surface; spoon about 1/3 cup turkey mixture on one edge of the tortilla. Place 1 Monterey Jack stick on top of the turkey mixture; roll up the tortilla. Place in the baking dish, seam-side down. Repeat the procedure with the remaining tortillas, turkey mixture and cheese sticks. Pour the remaining 1/2 cup enchilada sauce over the enchiladas; top evenly with Mexican cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Dollop with the remaining 1/4 cup yogurt and sprinkle with cilantro. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 472 Calories 18g Fat 41g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 enchiladas Calories 472 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 41g 15% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 4g Protein 37g 74% Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 88mg 29% Vitamin A 753IU 15% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin D 16IU 4% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 20mcg 5% Vitamin K 4mcg 3% Sodium 740mg 32% Calcium 434mg 33% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 116mg 28% Potassium 582mg 12% Zinc 4mg 36% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 