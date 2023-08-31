The Only Seafood Dressing Recipe You'll Need

Nutrition Notes

Is Cornbread Good for You?

The primary ingredients in this cornbread recipe are cornmeal and buttermilk. Corn is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and is high in heart-healthy polyunsaturated fat. Not to be outdone, buttermilk adds its own nutrition, including protein, vitamin B12, calcium, riboflavin and pantothenic acid, per the USDA. It can also add gut-healthy bacteria, which can help bolster your immune system.

Are Shrimp and Crab Healthy?

Seafood in general is healthy, including shrimp and crab, due in part to their omega-3 content. In particular, seafood tends to have the important omega-3s, DHA and EPA, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Shrimp and crab are also good sources of protein and other nutrients that contribute to overall good health. And while shrimp is high in cholesterol, dietary cholesterol plays a very minimal role in increasing the amount of cholesterol in our bodies.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Why Should I Bake the Cornbread Ahead?

The cornbread needs to sit out uncovered for at least 8 hours to help it dry out. If your cornbread is too moist, it won't absorb the broth and the dressing will be soggy. When breaking the cornbread apart, it should feel slightly dry to the touch. If the cornbread is still moist, spread it on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake in a 250°F oven for 10 minutes.

What Kind of Crabmeat Should I Use?

Look for jumbo lump crabmeat in the fresh seafood section of your supermarket. Jumbo lump crabmeat consists of larger whole pieces. These larger pieces of crabmeat are the two muscles connected to the swimming fins of the crab. Jumbo lump crabmeat has a mild sweet flavor. If you can't find jumbo lump crabmeat, you can use lump crabmeat which consists of broken pieces of jumbo lump and smaller chunks of body meat.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Difference between Stuffing and Dressing?

Stuffing and dressing both consist of a seasoned mixture of bread, herbs and vegetables. Stuffing is typically cooked inside the cavity of whole poultry, such as turkey or chicken. Dressing is baked separately in a casserole dish or cast-iron skillet, with cornbread as its signature ingredient in Southern cuisine.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez