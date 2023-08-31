Healthy Recipes Healthy Side Dish Recipes Healthy Stuffing Recipes The Only Seafood Dressing Recipe You'll Need 4.0 (1) 1 Review This cornbread-based stuffing is filled with sweet lump crabmeat and shrimp for a moist and aromatic dish that's perfect for entertaining. Be sure to let the cornbread sit out uncovered overnight to help it dry out—if your cornbread is too moist, it won't absorb the broth and the dressing will be soggy. If the cornbread is still moist after sitting out, break it apart, spread it on a baking sheet and dry in a 250°F oven for 10 minutes. By Nicole Hopper Nicole Hopper Nicole Hopper is a recipe tester and developer based in Birmingham, Alabama. Published on August 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 9 hrs 40 mins Servings: 16 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Nutrition Notes Is Cornbread Good for You? The primary ingredients in this cornbread recipe are cornmeal and buttermilk. Corn is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and is high in heart-healthy polyunsaturated fat. Not to be outdone, buttermilk adds its own nutrition, including protein, vitamin B12, calcium, riboflavin and pantothenic acid, per the USDA. It can also add gut-healthy bacteria, which can help bolster your immune system. Are Shrimp and Crab Healthy? Seafood in general is healthy, including shrimp and crab, due in part to their omega-3 content. In particular, seafood tends to have the important omega-3s, DHA and EPA, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Shrimp and crab are also good sources of protein and other nutrients that contribute to overall good health. And while shrimp is high in cholesterol, dietary cholesterol plays a very minimal role in increasing the amount of cholesterol in our bodies. Tips from the Test Kitchen Why Should I Bake the Cornbread Ahead? The cornbread needs to sit out uncovered for at least 8 hours to help it dry out. If your cornbread is too moist, it won't absorb the broth and the dressing will be soggy. When breaking the cornbread apart, it should feel slightly dry to the touch. If the cornbread is still moist, spread it on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake in a 250°F oven for 10 minutes. What Kind of Crabmeat Should I Use? Look for jumbo lump crabmeat in the fresh seafood section of your supermarket. Jumbo lump crabmeat consists of larger whole pieces. These larger pieces of crabmeat are the two muscles connected to the swimming fins of the crab. Jumbo lump crabmeat has a mild sweet flavor. If you can't find jumbo lump crabmeat, you can use lump crabmeat which consists of broken pieces of jumbo lump and smaller chunks of body meat. Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Difference between Stuffing and Dressing? Stuffing and dressing both consist of a seasoned mixture of bread, herbs and vegetables. Stuffing is typically cooked inside the cavity of whole poultry, such as turkey or chicken. Dressing is baked separately in a casserole dish or cast-iron skillet, with cornbread as its signature ingredient in Southern cuisine. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients Cornbread 2 cups finely ground cornmeal 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 2 cups buttermilk 1 large egg 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided Dressing 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 medium white onion, chopped 3 medium celery stalks, chopped 1 small green bell pepper, chopped ⅓ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning ½ teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper 2 cups unsalted chicken or vegetable broth 1 cup whole milk 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 8 ounces fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, drained and picked over 1 pound large peeled, deveined raw shrimp Directions To prepare cornbread: Preheat oven to 425°F. Place a 12-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven while it preheats. Whisk cornmeal, baking soda and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Make a well in the center. Add buttermilk, egg and 2 tablespoons melted butter; whisk until well combined. Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter; carefully swirl to coat the bottom. Pour in the cornmeal mixture. Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand, uncovered, in the skillet on a wire rack until dry (see Tip, above), at least 8 hours, before making dressing. To prepare dressing: Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt butter and oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Stir in parsley, garlic, sage, Old Bay, paprika, salt and cayenne; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Set aside to cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Crumble the dried cornbread by hand into a large bowl. Add the vegetable mixture, broth, milk and eggs; stir until evenly moistened and combined. Gently fold in crab and shrimp. Spoon the mixture into a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Bake until set, puffed slightly and golden brown on top, about 30 minutes. Garnish with additional parsley, if desired. To make ahead Cornbread can be made up to 3 days ahead. Cool and store, covered, at room temperature. Unwrap about 8 hours before using. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 196 Calories 8g Fat 20g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Serving Size 3/4 cup Calories 196 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 3g Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 97mg 32% Vitamin A 444IU 9% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin D 16IU 4% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 23mcg 6% Vitamin K 24mcg 20% Sodium 391mg 17% Calcium 61mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 17mg 4% Potassium 209mg 4% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 