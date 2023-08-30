How to Make a Frittata with Anything in Your Fridge

Nutrition Notes

Are Eggs Healthy?

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, vitamin B12 and choline. Choline is important for memory, mood, muscle control and healthy nerves. Egg yolks contain the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which are types of antioxidants that play a role in eye health. And while eggs do contain cholesterol, dietary cholesterol plays a very minimal role in increasing the amount of cholesterol in our bodies.

Is Cheese Healthy?

Most types of cheese are full of calcium, protein and other nutrients that are essential for good health. Some, including Cheddar, even have a nice dose of probiotics—those beneficial bacteria that help keep your gut healthy. These same probiotics can also contribute to the health of your mouth. And while cheese does have saturated fat, there is evidence that the type of saturated fat in dairy—including cheese—might not contribute to heart disease. With that said, some cheese can be high in sodium, so if sodium is a concern, choose one that has a lower sodium content.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use Milk Instead of Half-and-Half?

Yes, you can use whole milk instead of half-and-half. Because whole milk has less fat content than half-and-half, the frittata will be slightly less creamy, but it won't affect the flavor.

What Other Ingredients Can I Add to the Frittata?

Frittatas are a great way to use leftover roasted vegetables, roasted potatoes, grilled summer vegetables or sautéed vegetables from the day before. Dice the veggies into bite-size pieces and warm them up in the skillet before adding them to the egg mixture.

What Can I Serve with the Frittata?

Serve the frittata with hash browns, baked oatmeal or fresh fruit for breakfast. Frittatas can also be served for dinner with baked potatoes or crusty sourdough bread and a leafy green salad to round out the meal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Difference between a Frittata and an Omelet?

Although they're both egg-based dishes, frittatas and omelets have a few differences in preparation and appearance. In frittatas, the add-in ingredients are mixed in with the eggs, and it's cooked on the stovetop and often finished in an oven or underneath a broiler. In omelets, the eggs are folded over the filling, and it's cooked entirely on the stovetop.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez