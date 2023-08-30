Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Egg Recipes How to Make a Frittata with Anything in Your Fridge Be the first to rate & review! Learn how to make a frittata with just about anything you have in your crisper drawer with this easy formula. We like to start with onions (any type will do!) then add sweet peppers, earthy mushrooms and leafy greens before topping it with cheese and popping it in the oven. But if you have other veggies on hand, like zucchini, cherry tomatoes or even leftover roasted vegetables, those will work well too. Swap out the Cheddar cheese for another melting cheese like smoked Gouda or fresh mozzarella. Once you get the hang of how to make a frittata, the sky's the limit! By Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee is a test kitchen assistant at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Nutrition Notes Are Eggs Healthy? Eggs are an excellent source of protein, vitamin B12 and choline. Choline is important for memory, mood, muscle control and healthy nerves. Egg yolks contain the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which are types of antioxidants that play a role in eye health. And while eggs do contain cholesterol, dietary cholesterol plays a very minimal role in increasing the amount of cholesterol in our bodies. Is Cheese Healthy? Most types of cheese are full of calcium, protein and other nutrients that are essential for good health. Some, including Cheddar, even have a nice dose of probiotics—those beneficial bacteria that help keep your gut healthy. These same probiotics can also contribute to the health of your mouth. And while cheese does have saturated fat, there is evidence that the type of saturated fat in dairy—including cheese—might not contribute to heart disease. With that said, some cheese can be high in sodium, so if sodium is a concern, choose one that has a lower sodium content. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use Milk Instead of Half-and-Half? Yes, you can use whole milk instead of half-and-half. Because whole milk has less fat content than half-and-half, the frittata will be slightly less creamy, but it won't affect the flavor. What Other Ingredients Can I Add to the Frittata? Frittatas are a great way to use leftover roasted vegetables, roasted potatoes, grilled summer vegetables or sautéed vegetables from the day before. Dice the veggies into bite-size pieces and warm them up in the skillet before adding them to the egg mixture. What Can I Serve with the Frittata? Serve the frittata with hash browns, baked oatmeal or fresh fruit for breakfast. Frittatas can also be served for dinner with baked potatoes or crusty sourdough bread and a leafy green salad to round out the meal. Frequently Asked Questions What Is the Difference between a Frittata and an Omelet? Although they're both egg-based dishes, frittatas and omelets have a few differences in preparation and appearance. In frittatas, the add-in ingredients are mixed in with the eggs, and it's cooked on the stovetop and often finished in an oven or underneath a broiler. In omelets, the eggs are folded over the filling, and it's cooked entirely on the stovetop. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 8 large eggs ¼ cup half-and-half ¼ teaspoon salt, divided ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ¾ cup chopped onion (such as white, yellow or sweet) or shallot 1 teaspoon grated garlic ⅓ cup chopped bell peppers (yellow, red or orange) ¼ cup finely chopped mushrooms, broccoli or cauliflower 1 cup chopped leafy greens (such as kale or spinach) ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (such as basil, parsley, dill or chives), plus more for garnish ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese ¼ cup grated low-moisture cheese (such as Parmesan or cotija) ⅛ teaspoon crushed red pepper Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Whisk eggs, half-and-half, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in a medium bowl until thoroughly blended and smooth. Heat oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion (or shallot), garlic and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is mostly translucent, about 2 minutes. Add peppers and mushrooms (or broccoli or cauliflower); cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add leafy greens and herbs; cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are bright green, wilted and starting to dry out around the edges, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Pour in the egg mixture. Add cheeses, using a silicone spatula or fork to carefully arrange the mixture evenly; sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Transfer the skillet to the oven; bake until the eggs are set in the center, 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with additional fresh herbs, if desired. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 316 Calories 24g Fat 7g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 1 slice Calories 316 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 2g Protein 18g 36% Total Fat 24g 31% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Cholesterol 395mg 132% Vitamin A 1569IU 31% Vitamin C 35mg 39% Vitamin D 87IU 22% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 72mcg 18% Vitamin K 95mcg 79% Sodium 456mg 20% Calcium 224mg 17% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 26mg 6% Potassium 285mg 6% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.