These Tilapia Fish Tacos Will Transport You to the Beach

Nutrition Notes

Is Tilapia a Healthy Fish?

Yes, tilapia is healthy. It's a white fish that is a great source of protein and other nutrients, including phosphorus, vitamin D and selenium. Selenium is a mineral that acts as an antioxidant that supports the thyroid and helps produce hormones that are essential for proper growth and development. Phosphorus is also a mineral and works with calcium to support healthy, strong bones and teeth. Tilapia is also a good source of potassium, which offers support to bones, nerves and muscles.

What's in Coleslaw Mix and Is It Healthy?

Coleslaw mix is typically shredded green cabbage and carrots. Some mixes also include shredded red cabbage. Cabbage is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants, including vitamin C. Eating cabbage has been linked to reduced inflammation and a lowered risk of cancer.

Are Avocados Healthy?

Avocados are high in fiber, which feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. They're also packed with potassium, folate, magnesium and monounsaturated fats, which together help nourish your heart and brain.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Grill the Tilapia?

Yes, you can! Brush the tilapia with oil and rub the spice mixture evenly over both sides of the fish. Preheat your grill to high heat, 450 to 500°F. Oil the grill grates by soaking a paper towel in oil and holding it with tongs to rub over the grates. Grill the tilapia fillets until they release easily with a spatula, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip gently and continue grilling until the fish is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.

What Are Fresno Chiles? Is There a Substitute?

Fresno chiles are chile peppers that were originally developed and grown in Fresno, a county in California. They look similar to jalapeño peppers but have thinner walls and are slightly spicier. If you can't find a Fresno chile, you can use a jalapeño pepper instead.

What to Eat with Tilapia Tacos

Serve tilapia tacos with your favorite sides, such as Arroz Rojo Mexicano (Mexican Red Rice), mashed black beans, grilled corn or chips and salsa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Kind of Fish Is Best for Fish Tacos?

Any flaky white fish like cod, haddock or mahi mahi works well here. If using frozen fish fillets, thaw them completely before cooking.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez