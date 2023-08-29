Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Tilapia Recipes These Tilapia Fish Tacos Will Transport You to the Beach Be the first to rate & review! These refreshing and quick tilapia fish tacos are tender and packed with a flavor that will take you straight to the coast. Corn or flour tortillas work well here. We love the mild flavor of tilapia, but any white, flaky fish like cod or haddock will work well in its place. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. Published on August 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Sesame-Free Selenium is a mineral that acts as an antioxidant that supports the thyroid and helps produce hormones that are essential for proper growth and development. Phosphorus is also a mineral and works with calcium to support healthy, strong bones and teeth. Tilapia is also a good source of potassium, which offers support to bones, nerves and muscles. What's in Coleslaw Mix and Is It Healthy? Coleslaw mix is typically shredded green cabbage and carrots. Some mixes also include shredded red cabbage. Cabbage is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants, including vitamin C. Eating cabbage has been linked to reduced inflammation and a lowered risk of cancer. Are Avocados Healthy? Avocados are high in fiber, which feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. They're also packed with potassium, folate, magnesium and monounsaturated fats, which together help nourish your heart and brain. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Grill the Tilapia? Yes, you can! Brush the tilapia with oil and rub the spice mixture evenly over both sides of the fish. Preheat your grill to high heat, 450 to 500°F. Oil the grill grates by soaking a paper towel in oil and holding it with tongs to rub over the grates. Grill the tilapia fillets until they release easily with a spatula, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip gently and continue grilling until the fish is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. What Are Fresno Chiles? Is There a Substitute? Fresno chiles are chile peppers that were originally developed and grown in Fresno, a county in California. They look similar to jalapeño peppers but have thinner walls and are slightly spicier. If you can't find a Fresno chile, you can use a jalapeño pepper instead. What to Eat with Tilapia Tacos Serve tilapia tacos with your favorite sides, such as Arroz Rojo Mexicano (Mexican Red Rice), mashed black beans, grilled corn or chips and salsa. Frequently Asked Questions What Kind of Fish Is Best for Fish Tacos? Any flaky white fish like cod, haddock or mahi mahi works well here. If using frozen fish fillets, thaw them completely before cooking. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder ½ teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon garlic powder ¾ teaspoon salt, divided 1 ¼ pounds tilapia fillets (about 3 fillets), patted dry 2 tablespoons canola oil 3 cups shredded coleslaw mix ⅓ cup thinly sliced radishes (about 2 medium) 2 ½ tablespoons lime juice, divided ¼ cup whole-milk plain yogurt ¼ cup mayonnaise 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 1 Fresno chile, chopped 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed 1 small ripe avocado, pitted and sliced Directions Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Stir cumin, chipotle powder, paprika, garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a small bowl. Rub the spice mixture evenly over both sides of fish. Add oil to the hot skillet; swirl to coat. Place the fish in the pan in an even layer; cook, flipping once, until it flakes easily with a fork and is completely opaque, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Meanwhile, combine coleslaw mix and radishes in a medium bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons lime juice and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Whisk yogurt, mayonnaise, cilantro, chile and the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Flake the fish into bite-size chunks; divide among 8 tortillas. Top with the coleslaw mixture and avocado; drizzle evenly with the sauce. Serve immediately. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 509 Calories 29g Fat 31g Carbs 34g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size 2 tacos Calories 509 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 3g Protein 34g 68% Total Fat 29g 37% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 79mg 26% Vitamin A 1684IU 34% Vitamin C 36mg 40% Vitamin D 177IU 44% Vitamin E 4mg 27% Folate 84mcg 21% Vitamin K 44mcg 37% Sodium 666mg 29% Calcium 106mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 94mg 22% Potassium 867mg 18% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Omega 3 2g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients.