This Sweet Potato Dump Cake Has a Crunchy Streusel Topping Be the first to rate & review! This lightly sweetened sweet potato dump cake with a crumble topping is similar to a sweet potato casserole but with a firm, cake-like texture. If you can't find a spice cake mix, you can use a vanilla cake mix and add cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and cloves to taste. Published on August 29, 2023
Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian
Nutrition Notes Is Sweet Potato Puree Healthy? Sweet potato puree is simply cooked sweet potato that has been mashed up. Sweet potatoes are chock-full of vitamin A, a vitamin necessary for a healthy immune system and vision. They also have a good amount of fiber, so they'll help keep you full longer and support a healthy gut. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Make My Own Sweet Potato Puree? Yes, you can! Make plain mashed sweet potatoes and puree them in a food processor until smooth. Extra sweet potato puree can be used in soups, casseroles or biscuits. I Can't Find Spice Cake Mix, Is There a Substitute? You can use vanilla cake mix and add a combination of ground cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, ginger and cloves, or pumpkin pie spice, to taste. Frequently Asked Questions Why Is It Called a Dump Cake? A dump cake is a baked dessert that's similar to a cobbler, but the cake-like topping is made with convenient boxed cake mix. All the ingredients are typically added to a baking pan without mixing, making it a quick and easy dessert to prepare. Do Dump Cakes Need to Be Refrigerated? How Long Can You Keep Dump Cake? Yes, dump cakes need to be refrigerated after they're baked and cooled completely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 (15 ounce) cans sweet potato puree 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon salt 1 (15 1/4-ounce) box spice cake mix ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted ¼ cup chopped pecans ¼ cup graham cracker crumbs ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Whisk sweet potato puree, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and salt together in a medium bowl until smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to the prepared pan; use a spatula to spread evenly. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over the sweet potato mixture. Drizzle butter over the cake mix, making sure minimal dry spots remain. Sprinkle pecans, graham cracker crumbs and oats evenly over the top of the cake. Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving. To make ahead Refrigerate cooled cake, covered, for up to 3 days. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 250 Calories 12g Fat 35g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 18 Serving Size 1 piece Calories 250 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 19g Added Sugars 11g 22% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 24mg 8% Vitamin A 7365IU 147% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Folate 1mcg 0% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 239mg 10% Calcium 49mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 3mg 1% Potassium 16mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts.