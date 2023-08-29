This Sweet Potato Dump Cake Has a Crunchy Streusel Topping

Be the first to rate & review!

This lightly sweetened sweet potato dump cake with a crumble topping is similar to a sweet potato casserole but with a firm, cake-like texture. If you can't find a spice cake mix, you can use a vanilla cake mix and add cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and cloves to taste.

By
Amanda Holstein
Amanda Holstein
Amanda Holstein

Amanda Holstein fell in love with baking at the age of 6, and has continued to grow her passion through culinary school and working in bakeries. For more than 10 years, she worked at multiple well-known restaurants and bakeries in the Orlando, Florida, area, preparing delicious scratch-made desserts and assisting with dinner events, before becoming a test kitchen assistant at Dotdash Meredith.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Sweet Potato Dump Cake
Photo: Photographer: Robby Lozano, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
18
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Nutrition Notes

Is Sweet Potato Puree Healthy?

Sweet potato puree is simply cooked sweet potato that has been mashed up. Sweet potatoes are chock-full of vitamin A, a vitamin necessary for a healthy immune system and vision. They also have a good amount of fiber, so they'll help keep you full longer and support a healthy gut.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Make My Own Sweet Potato Puree?

Yes, you can! Make plain mashed sweet potatoes and puree them in a food processor until smooth. Extra sweet potato puree can be used in soups, casseroles or biscuits.

I Can't Find Spice Cake Mix, Is There a Substitute?

You can use vanilla cake mix and add a combination of ground cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, ginger and cloves, or pumpkin pie spice, to taste.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is It Called a Dump Cake?

A dump cake is a baked dessert that's similar to a cobbler, but the cake-like topping is made with convenient boxed cake mix. All the ingredients are typically added to a baking pan without mixing, making it a quick and easy dessert to prepare.

Do Dump Cakes Need to Be Refrigerated? How Long Can You Keep Dump Cake?

Yes, dump cakes need to be refrigerated after they're baked and cooled completely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez

Ingredients

  • 2 (15 ounce) cans sweet potato puree

  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar

  • 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 (15 1/4-ounce) box spice cake mix

  • ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

  • ¼ cup chopped pecans

  • ¼ cup graham cracker crumbs

  • ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Whisk sweet potato puree, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and salt together in a medium bowl until smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to the prepared pan; use a spatula to spread evenly.

  2. Sprinkle cake mix evenly over the sweet potato mixture. Drizzle butter over the cake mix, making sure minimal dry spots remain.

  3. Sprinkle pecans, graham cracker crumbs and oats evenly over the top of the cake.

  4. Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

To make ahead

Refrigerate cooled cake, covered, for up to 3 days.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

250 Calories
12g Fat
35g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 18
Serving Size 1 piece
Calories 250
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 19g
Added Sugars 11g 22%
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 12g 15%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 24mg 8%
Vitamin A 7365IU 147%
Vitamin C 2mg 2%
Folate 1mcg 0%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 239mg 10%
Calcium 49mg 4%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 3mg 1%
Potassium 16mg 0%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the
A Slice of Maple-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Bread Is Like a Warm Hug
2 hrs
a recipe photo of Fresh Apple Cake
This Fresh Apple Cake Is Perfect for Apple Season
4 hrs 25 mins
pumpkin spice latte cookies
21 Pumpkin Spice Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
21 Anti-Inflammatory Desserts for Summer
a recipe photo of the Baked Peaches
Baked Peaches
25 mins
Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes
The Best Mashed Sweet Potatoes
20 mins
peach crisp
23 Peach Recipes in Three Steps or Less
peach crisp
Peach Crisp
1 hr 15 mins
a recipe photo of the Peach Baked Oatmeal
Peach Baked Oatmeal
1 hr 10 mins
8478639.jpg
32 Lemon Desserts You'll Want to Make This Summer
a recipe photo of the Low-Carb, High-Protein Ground Turkey Zucchini Boats
Low-Carb, High-Protein Ground Turkey Zucchini Boats
45 mins
a recipe photo of Homemade Buttermilk
2-Ingredient Homemade Buttermilk
15 mins
a recipe photo of the Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Cashew Cream
40 mins
a collage of recipe photos of the 25 Diabetes Friendly Desserts
25 Diabetes-Friendly Desserts You'll Want to Make Forever
plate with a slice of cake
Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
55 mins
Strawberry Poke Cake
22 Healthy & Delicious Desserts You'll Want to Make This Spring