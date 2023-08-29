This Sweet Potato Dump Cake Has a Crunchy Streusel Topping

Nutrition Notes

Is Sweet Potato Puree Healthy?

Sweet potato puree is simply cooked sweet potato that has been mashed up. Sweet potatoes are chock-full of vitamin A, a vitamin necessary for a healthy immune system and vision. They also have a good amount of fiber, so they'll help keep you full longer and support a healthy gut.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Make My Own Sweet Potato Puree?

Yes, you can! Make plain mashed sweet potatoes and puree them in a food processor until smooth. Extra sweet potato puree can be used in soups, casseroles or biscuits.

I Can't Find Spice Cake Mix, Is There a Substitute?

You can use vanilla cake mix and add a combination of ground cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, ginger and cloves, or pumpkin pie spice, to taste.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is It Called a Dump Cake?

A dump cake is a baked dessert that's similar to a cobbler, but the cake-like topping is made with convenient boxed cake mix. All the ingredients are typically added to a baking pan without mixing, making it a quick and easy dessert to prepare.

Do Dump Cakes Need to Be Refrigerated? How Long Can You Keep Dump Cake?

Yes, dump cakes need to be refrigerated after they're baked and cooled completely. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez