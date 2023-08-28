This Fresh Apple Cake Is Perfect for Apple Season

Nutrition Notes

What Health Benefits Do Apples Have?

Apples may seem unassuming, but they are loaded with a wealth of health benefits. The fiber and nutrients in apples offer protection for your heart and brain, and also fight cancer and lower your risk of diabetes.

What Are the Benefits of Using Whole-Wheat Flour?

All-purpose flour is refined wheat flour that has been stripped of the outer layers of the wheat kernel—which is where the fiber and a lot of the nutrition, including antioxidants, live. Whole-wheat flour hasn't been refined and is a whole grain, which means it has fiber and nutrients that refined white flour doesn't have. Whole grains have many health benefits, including reducing inflammation and decreasing the risk of heart disease.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Should I Peel the Apples?

You can keep the peel on the apples if you prefer. It will give the cake more texture, and you'll save time on prep.

I Don't Have Buttermilk, What Can I Use Instead?

Make buttermilk at home with just two ingredients! Whole milk and fresh lemon juice transform into thick, rich and tangy buttermilk in about 10 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Best Apples to Use for Fresh Apple Cake?

We use Honeycrisp apples, which have a crisp and juicy texture and are sweet with a hint of tartness, but you can use any variety of apples for the cake. Keep in mind that tart apples, like Granny Smith, will make the cake less sweet.

Does Fresh Apple Cake Need to Be Refrigerated?

Yes, this cake contains fresh apples and is perishable, so you'll need to store it in the refrigerator after it cools completely. Wrap the cake in plastic wrap or store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez