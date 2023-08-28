Healthy Recipes Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Cake Recipes This Fresh Apple Cake Is Perfect for Apple Season Be the first to rate & review! Super-juicy apples flavor this mildly spicy fresh apple cake that pairs beautifully with a warm cup of tea. The glaze offers a sweet finish. If you like a thicker glaze, use less buttermilk to thin it. Honeycrisp apples are sweet and slightly tart, but you can use any combination of apples you like, keeping in mind the tarter the apple, the less sweet the cake will be. By Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee Catherine Jessee is a test kitchen assistant at the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She has tested recipes for brands including Allrecipes, EatingWell, Food & Wine, Real Simple, People and Southern Living. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Active Time: 20 mins Cool Time: 3 hrs Total Time: 4 hrs 25 mins Servings: 20 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Nutrition Notes What Health Benefits Do Apples Have? Apples may seem unassuming, but they are loaded with a wealth of health benefits. The fiber and nutrients in apples offer protection for your heart and brain, and also fight cancer and lower your risk of diabetes. What Are the Benefits of Using Whole-Wheat Flour? All-purpose flour is refined wheat flour that has been stripped of the outer layers of the wheat kernel—which is where the fiber and a lot of the nutrition, including antioxidants, live. Whole-wheat flour hasn't been refined and is a whole grain, which means it has fiber and nutrients that refined white flour doesn't have. Whole grains have many health benefits, including reducing inflammation and decreasing the risk of heart disease. Tips from the Test Kitchen Should I Peel the Apples? You can keep the peel on the apples if you prefer. It will give the cake more texture, and you'll save time on prep. I Don't Have Buttermilk, What Can I Use Instead? Make buttermilk at home with just two ingredients! Whole milk and fresh lemon juice transform into thick, rich and tangy buttermilk in about 10 minutes. Frequently Asked Questions What Are the Best Apples to Use for Fresh Apple Cake? We use Honeycrisp apples, which have a crisp and juicy texture and are sweet with a hint of tartness, but you can use any variety of apples for the cake. Keep in mind that tart apples, like Granny Smith, will make the cake less sweet. Does Fresh Apple Cake Need to Be Refrigerated? Yes, this cake contains fresh apples and is perishable, so you'll need to store it in the refrigerator after it cools completely. Wrap the cake in plastic wrap or store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients Apple Cake Baking spray with flour 1 pound Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and chopped (1/4-inch; about 3 1/2 cups) ½ cup packed light brown sugar 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour 1 ½ cups whole-wheat flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup granulated sugar 1 cup buttermilk ½ cup canola oil or grapeseed oil 3 large eggs, at room temperature 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Glaze ¾ cup confectioners' sugar, unsifted ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract 2 - 3 tablespoons buttermilk, divided Directions To prepare cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray. Combine apples, brown sugar and lemon juice in a medium bowl; stir until evenly coated. Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, nutmeg and ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until combined. Whisk granulated sugar, 1 cup buttermilk, oil, eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla in a large bowl until thoroughly blended and smooth. Gradually fold in the flour mixture until just combined and some flour streaks remain. Fold in the apples and their juices until evenly combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan; spread evenly with a small spatula. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack, remove the pan and let the cake cool completely, about 3 hours. Prepare glaze: Vigorously whisk confectioners' sugar, salt, vanilla and 2 tablespoons buttermilk in a small bowl until smooth; add the remaining buttermilk, 1/2 tablespoon at a time, until the glaze reaches desired consistency. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled cake and serve. To make ahead Refrigerate cake, wrapped in plastic wrap or in an airtight container, for up to 7 days. Prepare glaze just before serving. Equipment 12-cup Bundt pan Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 226 Calories 7g Fat 38g Carbs 4g Protein Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved