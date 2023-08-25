Healthy Recipes Healthy Soup Recipes A Bowl of Creamy Sausage & Cheese Tortellini Soup Feels Like a Warm Hug Be the first to rate & review! This cheese tortellini soup is a quick meal to throw together on a weeknight, and a crowd-pleaser if you have company. If you like soup with a kick, opt for hot Italian sausage. Tortellini, like any pasta, will soak up the broth as it sits, so if you're making it ahead of time, cook the tortellini separately and add it just before serving. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. Published on August 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Pork is a nutritious source of high-quality protein, provides several B vitamins and is a good source of choline, an essential nutrient for developing babies' brains and spinal cords during pregnancy. If you're concerned about the amount of fat in pork sausage, simply swap it out for turkey or chicken Italian sausage. Are Canned Tomatoes Healthy? Tomatoes are filled with antioxidants that help keep your heart, skin and eyes healthy. They're also an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of potassium and vitamin K. Cooking and canning tomatoes increases the availability of the antioxidant lycopene. Lycopene has been shown to help protect skin from UV rays and may help protect from some cancers. Is This Soup High-Protein? Yes, this soup provides 24 grams of protein per serving, which fits within EatingWell's guidelines to be considered a high-protein dish. The primary contributors of protein in this soup are the sausage and the cheese tortellini. Tips from the Test Kitchen I Don't Have Salt-Free Dried Italian Seasoning, What Can I Use Instead? You can make your own Italian seasoning blend with dried herbs from your pantry, like oregano, basil, thyme, sage and rosemary. Store in an airtight jar for up to 6 months. Can I Use Frozen Cheese Tortellini? Yes, you can! Cook according to the package directions until tender. Tortellini can be delicate, so don't overcook them or they'll fall apart in the soup. Can I Use Milk Instead of Half-and-Half? If you don't have half-and-half on hand, you can use whole milk instead. The soup will be slightly less creamy with a lighter broth. Frequently Asked Questions Can I Make Creamy Sausage & Cheese Tortellini Soup Ahead? To prevent the tortellini from getting too soggy, it's best to cook them right before serving. The broth can be made ahead, following the recipe through Step 2. Refrigerate the broth in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Reheat on the stovetop, then proceed with Steps 3 and 4. What Do You Eat with Tortellini Soup? Serve this cheese tortellini soup with a simple side salad and crusty bread. It's also delicious paired with an Herb & Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette, a crunchy Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad or a Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes for dinner. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 pound mild or hot Italian pork sausage, casings removed 1 cup chopped yellow onion ½ cup chopped carrot 1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 cloves) 1 teaspoon salt-free dried Italian seasoning 3 cups unsalted chicken broth 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, undrained 1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini (such as Buitoni) 3 ½ cups baby spinach 1 cup half-and-half Directions Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, stirring to crumble, until browned and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add onion and carrot; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and Italian seasoning; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth and tomatoes; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cook, covered, until the carrots are tender, about 5 minutes. Uncover and return to a boil over high heat. Add tortellini. Reduce heat to maintain a gentle boil; cook according to package directions. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in spinach and half-and-half. Stir gently until the spinach wilts, about 1 minute. Ladle the soup into 6 bowls. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 396 Calories 19g Fat 33g Carbs 24g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Serving Size 1 1/3 cups Calories 396 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 8g Protein 24g 48% Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 54mg 18% Vitamin A 3125IU 63% Vitamin C 13mg 14% Vitamin D 5IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 10mcg 3% Vitamin K 72mcg 60% Sodium 745mg 32% Calcium 158mg 12% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 23mg 5% Potassium 302mg 6% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.