A Bowl of Creamy Sausage & Cheese Tortellini Soup Feels Like a Warm Hug

Nutrition Notes

Is Pork Sausage Nutritious?

Pork is a nutritious source of high-quality protein, provides several B vitamins and is a good source of choline, an essential nutrient for developing babies' brains and spinal cords during pregnancy. If you're concerned about the amount of fat in pork sausage, simply swap it out for turkey or chicken Italian sausage.

Are Canned Tomatoes Healthy?

Tomatoes are filled with antioxidants that help keep your heart, skin and eyes healthy. They're also an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of potassium and vitamin K. Cooking and canning tomatoes increases the availability of the antioxidant lycopene. Lycopene has been shown to help protect skin from UV rays and may help protect from some cancers.

Is This Soup High-Protein?

Yes, this soup provides 24 grams of protein per serving, which fits within EatingWell's guidelines to be considered a high-protein dish. The primary contributors of protein in this soup are the sausage and the cheese tortellini.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

I Don't Have Salt-Free Dried Italian Seasoning, What Can I Use Instead?

You can make your own Italian seasoning blend with dried herbs from your pantry, like oregano, basil, thyme, sage and rosemary. Store in an airtight jar for up to 6 months.

Can I Use Frozen Cheese Tortellini?

Yes, you can! Cook according to the package directions until tender. Tortellini can be delicate, so don't overcook them or they'll fall apart in the soup.

Can I Use Milk Instead of Half-and-Half?

If you don't have half-and-half on hand, you can use whole milk instead. The soup will be slightly less creamy with a lighter broth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Make Creamy Sausage & Cheese Tortellini Soup Ahead?

To prevent the tortellini from getting too soggy, it's best to cook them right before serving. The broth can be made ahead, following the recipe through Step 2. Refrigerate the broth in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Reheat on the stovetop, then proceed with Steps 3 and 4.

What Do You Eat with Tortellini Soup?

Serve this cheese tortellini soup with a simple side salad and crusty bread. It's also delicious paired with an Herb & Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette, a crunchy Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad or a Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes for dinner.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez