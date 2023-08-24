How to Froth Milk, According to a Barista

If you love the look of a billowy layer of milk floating on your favorite coffee or tea beverage but your budget doesn't, following these step-by-step instructions and tips from a pro on how to froth milk will have you frothing milk at home like a bona fide barista.

Why Froth Milk?

Of course, it's the taste and texture that you're really after. The beauty of frothed milk lies in the science that occurs during the frothing process: air is introduced to the milk, giving it a light and creamy texture, while the heat (in warm frothed milk) essentially melts the lactose, enhancing its naturally sweet flavor. Warm frothed milk is common in coffee drinks including cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos, but it can be added to almost any drink—and it's become increasingly popular in tea drinks like matcha lattes too. Still, you can froth milk warm or cold (think: Starbucks cold foam drinks), and you can froth just about any kind of milk, including plant-based options.

What Are the Best Milks for Frothing?

"In general, you want a milk with a balance of fat and proteins—fat gives flavor and balance, while protein is what traps air bubbles and gives the foam structure. Nonfat cow milk will froth up a lot but can be sort of difficult to control without fat to anchor it, whereas steaming half-and-half will coat your tongue and mask the flavor of the coffee itself, and that high level of fat is [typically] unstable for foam creation," says Ashley Rodriguez, a freelance writer, former barista and podcast host of Boss Barista.

If you are a cow's-milk drinker, reduced-fat and whole milks will be your best options for achieving professionally frothed milk results at home. If an Instagram-worthy cup of coffee is your goal, the higher fat content in whole milk will help produce the velvety microfoam needed for making latte art. But if you are lactose-intolerant, vegan or simply prefer to use a plant-based milk, look for barista blends made from grains, nuts and seeds, like oat, almond and chia. They're often higher in fat than other plant-based milks, so will froth up better.

How to Froth Milk

It might take some time to decide on your favorite milk for frothing but once you do, the process is straightforward. And no fancy or expensive equipment is necessary, though an espresso machine or electric milk frother will help you achieve a more even and stable froth, unlike manual methods that tend to produce uneven, larger bubbles that deflate quicker.

How to Froth Milk with a Steam Wand

Ana Cadena

Most modern espresso machines have a steam wand designed to do exactly what the name implies: inject steam into your milk, which both warms the milk and adds air, creating foam. Rodriguez says frothing milk with an espresso machine steam wand takes practice but that listening for different sounds can help. A paper-tearing sound is good because it means air is being introduced to the milk, while a clanking sound or high-pitched squeal can indicate that the steam wand is submerged too low or that the milk has gotten too hot. "Most baristas steam milk to around the 140 to 155°F range—when [the milk becomes too hot, it] begins to scorch," says Rodriguez.

Step 1: Pour 4 ounces of cold milk into a small metal pitcher.

Step 2: Insert the steam wand just under the surface of the milk; slowly open the steam wand and, keeping the steam wand near the side of the pitcher, gently move the pitcher up and down.

Step 3: Once the milk has roughly doubled in size and has a smooth appearance with small, even bubbles, close the steam wand and remove the pitcher.

Step 4: Use the frothed milk immediately, pouring it slowly over your beverage.

How to Froth Milk with an Electric Frother

Ana Cadena

Step 1: Pour 4 ounces of cold or warm milk into a medium-tall glass.

Step 2: Place the clean wand just under the surface of the milk and turn it on, gently moving it up and down.

Step 3: Once the milk has roughly doubled in size and has a smooth appearance with small, even bubbles, turn off the wand and remove it from the milk.

Step 4: Use the frothed milk immediately, pouring it slowly over your beverage.

How to Froth Milk with a Whisk

Ana Cadena

Step 1: Pour 4 ounces of cold milk into a small saucepan; heat over low heat until warmed to the desired temperature.

Step 2: Remove the saucepan from the stove to a counter or table, placing a dish towel underneath.

Step 3: Using a manual whisk, vigorously whisk the milk in a side-to-side pattern until it roughly doubles in size.

Step 4: Use the frothed milk immediately, pouring it slowly over your beverage.

How to Froth Milk with a Jar

Ana Cadena

Step 1: Pour 4 ounces of cold or warm milk into a 16-ounce mason jar (or similar) and close the lid tightly.

Step 2: Shake the jar vigorously until the milk has roughly doubled in size.

Step 3: Use the frothed milk immediately, pouring it slowly over your beverage.

How to Froth Milk with a Blender

Ana Cadena

Step 1: Pour 4 ounces of cold or warm milk into a blender and firmly secure the lid.

Step 2: Turn the blender on medium speed; blend until the milk has roughly doubled in size.

Step 3: Use the frothed milk immediately, pouring it slowly over your beverage.

How to Froth Milk with a French Press

Ana Cadena

A French press is a great manual brewing device for making coffee and tea, but according to Rodriguez, it can also be used to froth milk. "A French press is a great way to froth milk without a machine! Just put your milk into the French press, and push the plunger up and down. Your foam won't be pretty (it might be very bubbly), but it will expand and get foamy," says Rodriguez.

Step 1: Pour 4 ounces of cold or warm milk into a French press and insert the filter plunger, closing the lid securely.

Step 2: Vigorously pump the plunger up and down until the milk has roughly doubled in size.

Step 3: Use the frothed milk immediately, pouring it slowly over your beverage.