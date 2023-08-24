Healthy Recipes Healthy Bread Recipes Healthy Quick Bread Recipes A Slice of Maple-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Bread Is Like a Warm Hug Be the first to rate & review! This comforting sweet potato bread is perfect with a cup of coffee or tea for breakfast or served with a dollop of maple ice cream or sweetened whipped cream for a light dessert. Be sure not to overcook the sweet potato in the microwave—a dry sweet potato will make the bread less moist. By Amanda Holstein Amanda Holstein Amanda Holstein fell in love with baking at the age of 6, and has continued to grow her passion through culinary school and working in bakeries. For more than 10 years, she worked at multiple well-known restaurants and bakeries in the Orlando, Florida, area, preparing delicious scratch-made desserts and assisting with dinner events, before becoming a test kitchen assistant at Dotdash Meredith. Published on August 24, 2023 Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 2 hrs Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian The heart-healthy soluble fiber in whole grains helps keep you full longer than refined grains that have been stripped of their fiber. Whole grains have also been shown to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as reduce inflammation. Are Sweet Potatoes Healthy? Sweet potatoes are considered a low-glycemic food and are loaded with nutrition. One medium sweet potato packs a whopping 283% of your day's worth of vitamin A and 4 grams of fiber—that's about 14% of your daily fiber needs. Vitamin A is necessary for a strong immune system and healthy vision. Sweet potatoes are also a good source of potassium, which plays a role in regulating blood pressure. Is Maple Syrup Healthy? Maple syrup is a natural sweetener that comes from boiling maple tree sap. One tablespoon of maple syrup contains 35% of the manganese you need each day. Manganese is a mineral that helps activate enzymes involved in breaking down carbohydrates in your body. In this recipe, maple syrup adds 7 grams of added sugar, which is just 28 calories and easily fits into the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans' recommendation to keep added sugars to less than 10% of your total daily calorie intake. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Roast the Sweet Potato Instead? Yes, you can roast the sweet potato if you prefer. Roasted whole sweet potatoes take longer to cook, about 1 hour in a 425°F oven. Roast extra sweet potatoes and reserve them for other recipes, like sweet potato biscuits, sweet potato Bundt cake or sweet potato casserole. How to Serve Maple-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Bread Serve sweet potato bread for breakfast with Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts or Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey and a cup of coffee or tea. It's also delicious as a dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream on top. Frequently Asked Questions What Can I Add to Sweet Potato Bread? You can add chopped pecans or walnuts to the batter, or sprinkle the top with pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds for some crunch. Please note that additional ingredients will change the nutritional profile of the recipe. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 large sweet potato ¾ cup all-purpose flour ¾ cup whole-wheat flour 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon ground allspice ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon salt ½ cup reduced-fat milk ⅓ cup pure maple syrup ¼ cup canola oil 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 large eggs Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Using a fork, poke holes all over sweet potato; place in a medium microwave-safe dish. Microwave on High, rotating once, until the skin begins to wrinkle and the potato is easily pierced with a fork or paring knife all the way to the center, 8 to 10 minutes. Let stand at room temperature until easy to handle, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, allspice, nutmeg and salt in a medium bowl until fully combined. Cut the partially cooled sweet potato open lengthwise. Scoop out the flesh and transfer to a large mixing bowl (discard the skin). Mash with a fork until no large clumps remain, about 45 seconds (you should have about 1 cup). Add milk, maple syrup, oil, vanilla and eggs; whisk until smooth. Gradually add the flour mixture, whisking until just combined. Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan. Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely on the rack, 30 to 60 minutes. To make ahead Wrap cooled bread tightly with plastic wrap; store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 210 Calories 7g Fat 31g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Serving Size 1 slice Calories 210 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 7g 14% Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 38mg 13% Vitamin A 5241IU 105% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Vitamin D 14IU 4% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 35mcg 9% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 150mg 7% Calcium 130mg 10% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 38mg 9% Potassium 119mg 3% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. 