A Slice of Maple-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Bread Is Like a Warm Hug

Nutrition Notes

What Are the Benefits of Using Whole-Wheat Flour?

Whole-wheat flour is made from the whole grain of wheat, and whole grains have a plethora of health benefits. The heart-healthy soluble fiber in whole grains helps keep you full longer than refined grains that have been stripped of their fiber. Whole grains have also been shown to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as well as reduce inflammation.

Are Sweet Potatoes Healthy?

Sweet potatoes are considered a low-glycemic food and are loaded with nutrition. One medium sweet potato packs a whopping 283% of your day's worth of vitamin A and 4 grams of fiber—that's about 14% of your daily fiber needs. Vitamin A is necessary for a strong immune system and healthy vision. Sweet potatoes are also a good source of potassium, which plays a role in regulating blood pressure.

Is Maple Syrup Healthy?

Maple syrup is a natural sweetener that comes from boiling maple tree sap. One tablespoon of maple syrup contains 35% of the manganese you need each day. Manganese is a mineral that helps activate enzymes involved in breaking down carbohydrates in your body. In this recipe, maple syrup adds 7 grams of added sugar, which is just 28 calories and easily fits into the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans' recommendation to keep added sugars to less than 10% of your total daily calorie intake.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Roast the Sweet Potato Instead?

Yes, you can roast the sweet potato if you prefer. Roasted whole sweet potatoes take longer to cook, about 1 hour in a 425°F oven. Roast extra sweet potatoes and reserve them for other recipes, like sweet potato biscuits, sweet potato Bundt cake or sweet potato casserole.

How to Serve Maple-Cinnamon Sweet Potato Bread

Serve sweet potato bread for breakfast with Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts or Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey and a cup of coffee or tea. It's also delicious as a dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream on top.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Can I Add to Sweet Potato Bread?

You can add chopped pecans or walnuts to the batter, or sprinkle the top with pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds for some crunch. Please note that additional ingredients will change the nutritional profile of the recipe.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez