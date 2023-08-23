Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes This Butternut Squash Pasta Is Ultra Creamy—No Cream Required Be the first to rate & review! This butternut squash pasta is sweet, salty and rich in flavor without any cream, thanks to a few tricks. One, we use the starchy pasta-cooking water to help the sauce cling to the pasta, and two, we add a tiny bit of miso paste for umami and depth of flavor. Serve this vegetarian dinner with a crispy seasoned breadcrumb topping. For a pop of color, fold in a few handfuls of baby spinach when you add the pasta back to the pot. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Published on August 23, 2023 Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Vegetarian Nutrition Notes Is Butternut Squash Nutritious? Butternut squash is one of several winter squash varieties and is loaded with nutrition. In just 1 cup of butternut squash, you'll get a whopping 400% of your daily vitamin A and 3 grams of fiber. It's also high in vitamin C, and a good source of B vitamins, potassium and magnesium. Butternut squash is also rich in the antioxidant, zeaxanthin, which research suggests may help protect the eyes, heart and immune system. Is This Recipe Vegetarian? Yes, as long as you use Parmesan cheese that does not contain rennet, an animal-derived enzyme that helps the milk naturally coagulate during the cheese-making process. Look for Parmesan cheese that specifically states the fact that it's vegetarian-friendly, like Organic Valley's Parmesan cheese. What Are the Benefits of Whole-Wheat Spaghetti? Can I Use Another Type? Whole wheat is a whole grain, and whole grains have numerous health benefits. They're filled with heart-healthy soluble fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that have been shown to reduce inflammation. If you prefer, you could use regular spaghetti or other long noodles made with refined white flour, although it will alter the nutrition of the recipe. If the taste of whole-wheat spaghetti is the issue, try using half whole-wheat and half regular noodles in this recipe. Tips from the Test Kitchen Can I Use Dried Thyme Instead of Fresh? If you don't have fresh thyme on hand, you can use 1/4 teaspoon to 1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme instead. What Is White Miso? Is There a Substitute? Miso is a savory fermented soybean paste. It's made from boiled or steamed soybeans fermented with koji, salt and yeast. There are many varieties of miso, which are typically divided into categories by color. White miso is fermented for a relatively short period of time. It has a smooth texture and mild, sweet flavor that works well here. If you can't find white miso, you can use other varieties of miso paste, such as awase (blended) or red. The other varieties of miso are saltier and more pungent, so you'll only need to use about 1/2 teaspoon to 1 teaspoon of it. Why Do I Need to Reserve Pasta Water? When boiling pasta, starch is released into the water. We reserve some of that starchy pasta water and slowly add it to the cooked pasta and blended butternut squash mixture until the sauce has a creamy consistency. The starch from the pasta water acts as a thickener, which helps the sauce cling to the pasta. Frequently Asked Questions What Can I Pair with Butternut Squash Pasta? Serve butternut squash pasta with a simple side salad for an easy dinner. It's also delicious paired with an Arugula & Fennel Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, a hearty Kale Salad with Cranberries or a crunchy Red Cabbage Salad with Blue Cheese and Maple-Glazed Walnuts. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil or other neutral oil 12 large leaves fresh sage 2 cups cubed peeled butternut squash 1 large shallot, chopped (about 1/2 cup) 3 medium cloves garlic, smashed 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme ½ teaspoon salt ¾ cup lower-sodium vegetable broth 1 ½ teaspoons white miso 8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese Directions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add 6 sage leaves; cook, flipping once, until crispy, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining 6 sage leaves. Do not wipe the pan clean. Add squash to the drippings in the pan; cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly charred in spots, 10 to 12 minutes. Add shallot, garlic, thyme and salt; cook, stirring often, until fragrant and softened, about 3 minutes. Add broth and miso; cook, stirring often, until the squash is very tender, about 4 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta; cook according to package directions, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup cooking water; drain. Transfer the squash mixture to a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until very smooth, about 1 minute. Return the pasta and the squash mixture to the pasta pot; stir in 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water. Cook over medium heat, stirring often and adding remaining cooking water, 1/4 cup at a time, as needed until the sauce is a saucy, creamy consistency and clings to the pasta, about 3 minutes. Add Parmesan, stirring constantly until melted and smooth, about 1 minute. Divide among 4 shallow bowls and garnish with the fried sage leaves. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 367 Calories 14g Fat 55g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 cup Calories 367 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 55g 20% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 5g Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 5mg 2% Vitamin A 7780IU 156% Vitamin C 17mg 19% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 4mg 27% Folate 63mcg 16% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 478mg 21% Calcium 121mg 9% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 105mg 25% Potassium 568mg 12% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.