This Butternut Squash Pasta Is Ultra Creamy—No Cream Required

Nutrition Notes

Is Butternut Squash Nutritious?

Butternut squash is one of several winter squash varieties and is loaded with nutrition. In just 1 cup of butternut squash, you'll get a whopping 400% of your daily vitamin A and 3 grams of fiber. It's also high in vitamin C, and a good source of B vitamins, potassium and magnesium. Butternut squash is also rich in the antioxidant, zeaxanthin, which research suggests may help protect the eyes, heart and immune system.

Is This Recipe Vegetarian?

Yes, as long as you use Parmesan cheese that does not contain rennet, an animal-derived enzyme that helps the milk naturally coagulate during the cheese-making process. Look for Parmesan cheese that specifically states the fact that it's vegetarian-friendly, like Organic Valley's Parmesan cheese.

What Are the Benefits of Whole-Wheat Spaghetti? Can I Use Another Type?

Whole wheat is a whole grain, and whole grains have numerous health benefits. They're filled with heart-healthy soluble fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that have been shown to reduce inflammation. If you prefer, you could use regular spaghetti or other long noodles made with refined white flour, although it will alter the nutrition of the recipe. If the taste of whole-wheat spaghetti is the issue, try using half whole-wheat and half regular noodles in this recipe.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I Use Dried Thyme Instead of Fresh?

If you don't have fresh thyme on hand, you can use 1/4 teaspoon to 1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme instead.

What Is White Miso? Is There a Substitute?

Miso is a savory fermented soybean paste. It's made from boiled or steamed soybeans fermented with koji, salt and yeast. There are many varieties of miso, which are typically divided into categories by color. White miso is fermented for a relatively short period of time. It has a smooth texture and mild, sweet flavor that works well here. If you can't find white miso, you can use other varieties of miso paste, such as awase (blended) or red. The other varieties of miso are saltier and more pungent, so you'll only need to use about 1/2 teaspoon to 1 teaspoon of it.

Why Do I Need to Reserve Pasta Water?

When boiling pasta, starch is released into the water. We reserve some of that starchy pasta water and slowly add it to the cooked pasta and blended butternut squash mixture until the sauce has a creamy consistency. The starch from the pasta water acts as a thickener, which helps the sauce cling to the pasta.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Can I Pair with Butternut Squash Pasta?

Serve butternut squash pasta with a simple side salad for an easy dinner. It's also delicious paired with an Arugula & Fennel Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, a hearty Kale Salad with Cranberries or a crunchy Red Cabbage Salad with Blue Cheese and Maple-Glazed Walnuts.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez