This Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad Goes with Everything Be the first to rate & review! Sweet cherries complement the tart goat cheese in this easy shaved Brussels sprouts salad. Pistachios add an extra layer of crunch. A sharp chef's knife works well to slice the Brussels sprouts thinly. A microplane grater is best for finely shredding the goat cheese. By Amanda Stanfield Published on August 22, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Allen; Prop stylist: Julia Bayless; Food stylist: Ana Kelley Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber High-Protein Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Nutrition Notes Are Brussels Sprouts Good for You? Thanks to Brussels sprouts' fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium content, they've been shown to help reduce inflammation, blood pressure and the risk of chronic disease—including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer. Brussels sprouts can also help keep your brain sharp and may even help fight nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Is This Recipe Vegetarian? Yes, as long as you eat dairy, this dish is vegetarian. Tips from the Test Kitchen How to Thinly Slice Brussels Sprouts Remove any brown, yellow or wilted leaves. Hold a Brussels sprout by its stem end and thinly slice it with a sharp chef's knife until you reach the stem. Discard the stem end. Repeat with all the Brussels sprouts. You can also thinly slice Brussels sprouts with a mandoline. Is There a Substitute for Hard Goat Cheese? If you can't find hard goat cheese, you can use manchego, Cheddar or Gouda cheese as a substitute. Can I Make Brussels Sprouts Salad Ahead? We recommend serving the salad right after making it for the best texture. You can thinly slice the Brussels sprouts and make the dressing ahead. Refrigerate them separately in airtight containers for up to 2 days. Frequently Asked Questions Can You Eat Raw Brussels Sprouts in a Salad? Absolutely! They have a crunchy texture and earthy flavor similar to raw cabbage. Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez Ingredients 1 pound Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced (about 6 cups) ¾ cup finely shredded hard goat cheese ⅓ cup sweetened dried cherries, finely chopped 2 tablespoons unsalted dry-roasted pistachios, finely chopped 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons cider vinegar ¼ teaspoon salt, divided ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper Directions Toss Brussels sprouts, goat cheese, cherries and pistachios together in a medium serving bowl until well combined. Combine oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard, vinegar, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in a mason jar. Cover tightly and shake vigorously until well combined. Pour the dressing over the Brussels sprouts mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt; toss until well coated and slightly wilted. Serve immediately. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 252 Calories 15g Fat 24g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Serving Size about 1 1/4 cups Calories 252 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 12g Added Sugars 6g 12% Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 7mg 2% Vitamin A 1283IU 26% Vitamin C 90mg 100% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 67mcg 17% Vitamin K 182mcg 152% Sodium 291mg 13% Calcium 112mg 9% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 32mg 8% Potassium 452mg 10% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients.