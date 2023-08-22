This Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad Goes with Everything

Nutrition Notes

Are Brussels Sprouts Good for You?

Thanks to Brussels sprouts' fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K and potassium content, they've been shown to help reduce inflammation, blood pressure and the risk of chronic disease—including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer. Brussels sprouts can also help keep your brain sharp and may even help fight nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Is This Recipe Vegetarian?

Yes, as long as you eat dairy, this dish is vegetarian.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

How to Thinly Slice Brussels Sprouts

Remove any brown, yellow or wilted leaves. Hold a Brussels sprout by its stem end and thinly slice it with a sharp chef's knife until you reach the stem. Discard the stem end. Repeat with all the Brussels sprouts. You can also thinly slice Brussels sprouts with a mandoline.

Is There a Substitute for Hard Goat Cheese?

If you can't find hard goat cheese, you can use manchego, Cheddar or Gouda cheese as a substitute.

Can I Make Brussels Sprouts Salad Ahead?

We recommend serving the salad right after making it for the best texture. You can thinly slice the Brussels sprouts and make the dressing ahead. Refrigerate them separately in airtight containers for up to 2 days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Eat Raw Brussels Sprouts in a Salad?

Absolutely! They have a crunchy texture and earthy flavor similar to raw cabbage.

Additional reporting by Carrie Myers and Jan Valdez