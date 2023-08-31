Healthy Recipes Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Frozen Dessert Recipes Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes You Only Need 4 Ingredients to Make This No-Churn Watermelon Ice Cream Be the first to rate & review! Matthew Raiford grew up eating Georgia rattlesnake watermelon, which can grow to be 35 pounds—or more! Even if you typically buy smaller watermelons, it's nice to find different ways to enjoy what you don't eat sliced up. Enter this no-churn four-ingredient watermelon ice cream. Instead of churning the base in an ice cream maker, this recipe gets its creamy texture from whipped cream. Top with diced watermelon for a super-refreshing summer dessert. By Matthew Raiford Matthew Raiford A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Active Time: 24 mins Total Time: 6 hrs 35 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 cups cubed seeded watermelon, plus more for garnish 3 tablespoons lemon juice ⅛ teaspoon salt 2 cups heavy cream 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk Chopped fresh mint for garnish (optional) Directions Place a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan in the freezer. Puree watermelon in a food processor or blender until smooth (you should have about 21/2 cups). Combine 2 1/4 cups of the watermelon puree, lemon juice and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl and let cool completely, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whip cream until it forms stiff peaks. Drizzle in the remaining 1/4 cup watermelon puree and continue to whip until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Fold sweetened condensed milk into the whipped cream until incorporated. Pour half the whipped cream mixture into the loaf pan, then drizzle half the watermelon reduction in a figure-eight pattern over the top. Top with the remaining whipped cream mixture and drizzle the remaining watermelon reduction in figure-eight pattern over the top. Cover with plastic wrap and gently press down so it lies on the surface. Freeze until solid, at least 6 hours and up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 minutes before slicing. Garnish with more chopped watermelon and mint, if desired. To make ahead Freeze for up to 1 week. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 305 Calories 21g Fat 27g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Serving Size 1/2 cup Calories 305 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Total Sugars 26g Added Sugars 18g 36% Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 13g 65% Cholesterol 68mg 23% Vitamin A 1071IU 21% Vitamin C 7mg 8% Vitamin D 33IU 8% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 9mcg 2% Vitamin K 2mcg 2% Sodium 93mg 4% Calcium 148mg 11% Magnesium 19mg 5% Potassium 249mg 5% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved