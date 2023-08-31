You Only Need 4 Ingredients to Make This No-Churn Watermelon Ice Cream

Matthew Raiford grew up eating Georgia rattlesnake watermelon, which can grow to be 35 pounds—or more! Even if you typically buy smaller watermelons, it's nice to find different ways to enjoy what you don't eat sliced up. Enter this no-churn four-ingredient watermelon ice cream. Instead of churning the base in an ice cream maker, this recipe gets its creamy texture from whipped cream. Top with diced watermelon for a super-refreshing summer dessert.

By
Matthew Raiford
A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer.

Published on August 31, 2023
Active Time:
24 mins
Total Time:
6 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 3 cups cubed seeded watermelon, plus more for garnish

  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice

  • teaspoon salt

  • 2 cups heavy cream

  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

  • Chopped fresh mint for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Place a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan in the freezer.

  2. Puree watermelon in a food processor or blender until smooth (you should have about 21/2 cups).

  3. Combine 2 1/4 cups of the watermelon puree, lemon juice and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a shallow bowl and let cool completely, about 15 minutes.

  4. Meanwhile, whip cream until it forms stiff peaks. Drizzle in the remaining 1/4 cup watermelon puree and continue to whip until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Fold sweetened condensed milk into the whipped cream until incorporated.

  5. Pour half the whipped cream mixture into the loaf pan, then drizzle half the watermelon reduction in a figure-eight pattern over the top. Top with the remaining whipped cream mixture and drizzle the remaining watermelon reduction in figure-eight pattern over the top.

  6. Cover with plastic wrap and gently press down so it lies on the surface. Freeze until solid, at least 6 hours and up to 1 week. Let stand at room temperature for 5 minutes before slicing. Garnish with more chopped watermelon and mint, if desired.

To make ahead

Freeze for up to 1 week.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

305 Calories
21g Fat
27g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Serving Size 1/2 cup
Calories 305
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Total Sugars 26g
Added Sugars 18g 36%
Protein 5g 10%
Total Fat 21g 27%
Saturated Fat 13g 65%
Cholesterol 68mg 23%
Vitamin A 1071IU 21%
Vitamin C 7mg 8%
Vitamin D 33IU 8%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 9mcg 2%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 93mg 4%
Calcium 148mg 11%
Magnesium 19mg 5%
Potassium 249mg 5%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

