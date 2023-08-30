This Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Onions Is the Best Way to Eat Tomatoes

Pickled onions add tangy flavor to this simple tomato salad. Use your favorite varieties of tomatoes—even cherry tomatoes, Matthew Raiford's wife's favorite, will be delicious (you'll need about 6 cups total). The pickling liquid is worth saving, you can pickle more vegetables with it, or whisk with oil and fresh herbs for a simple vinaigrette.

By
Matthew Raiford
Matthew Raiford
Matthew Raiford

A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Onions
Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Low Carbohydrate Low-Calorie Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red-wine vinegar

  • 1 cup water

  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar

  • 1 ½ teaspoons pickling spice

  • 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

  • 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh chives

  • 3 large heirloom tomatoes, sliced

Directions

  1. Bring vinegar and water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add brown sugar, pickling spice and salt. Cook, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add onions. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.

  2. With a slotted spoon, transfer the onions to a pint-size mason jar, then add 3/4 cup of the pickling liquid. (Discard any remaining liquid.) Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

  3. Drain the onions, reserving 1/2 cup pickling liquid. (Discard the rest or reserve for another use.) Whisk the reserved 1/2 cup pickling liquid, oil and chives in a small bowl. Arrange tomatoes and the drained pickled onions on a platter and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

To make ahead

Refrigerate pickled onions (Steps 1-2) for up to 2 days

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

156 Calories
14g Fat
7g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Serving Size about 1 cup
Calories 156
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 5g
Added Sugars 3g 6%
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Vitamin A 634IU 13%
Vitamin C 11mg 12%
Vitamin E 2mg 13%
Folate 15mcg 4%
Vitamin K 9mcg 8%
Sodium 141mg 6%
Calcium 15mg 1%
Magnesium 10mg 2%
Potassium 194mg 4%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

