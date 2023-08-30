Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Vegetable Salad Recipes Healthy Tomato Salad Recipes This Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Onions Is the Best Way to Eat Tomatoes Be the first to rate & review! Pickled onions add tangy flavor to this simple tomato salad. Use your favorite varieties of tomatoes—even cherry tomatoes, Matthew Raiford's wife's favorite, will be delicious (you'll need about 6 cups total). The pickling liquid is worth saving, you can pickle more vegetables with it, or whisk with oil and fresh herbs for a simple vinaigrette. By Matthew Raiford Matthew Raiford A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 20 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Low Carbohydrate Low-Calorie Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup red-wine vinegar 1 cup water ¼ cup packed light brown sugar 1 ½ teaspoons pickling spice 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil ¼ cup chopped fresh chives 3 large heirloom tomatoes, sliced Directions Bring vinegar and water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add brown sugar, pickling spice and salt. Cook, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add onions. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. With a slotted spoon, transfer the onions to a pint-size mason jar, then add 3/4 cup of the pickling liquid. (Discard any remaining liquid.) Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Drain the onions, reserving 1/2 cup pickling liquid. (Discard the rest or reserve for another use.) Whisk the reserved 1/2 cup pickling liquid, oil and chives in a small bowl. Arrange tomatoes and the drained pickled onions on a platter and drizzle with the vinaigrette. To make ahead Refrigerate pickled onions (Steps 1-2) for up to 2 days Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 156 Calories 14g Fat 7g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size about 1 cup Calories 156 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 5g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 634IU 13% Vitamin C 11mg 12% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 15mcg 4% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 141mg 6% Calcium 15mg 1% Magnesium 10mg 2% Potassium 194mg 4% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved