This Succotash with Fried Okra Is an Easy High-Fiber Side

Matthew Raiford makes this succotash recipe with Sea Island Red Peas, an heirloom variety of black-eyed peas—they have the signature "eye" and a reddish-pink hue. While okra is often stirred into the succotash itself, Raiford likes to brown slices in hot oil to pile on top before serving.

Matthew Raiford
A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer.

Published on August 31, 2023
a recipe photo of the Sea Island Red Pea Succotash
Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf
Active Time:
30 mins
Soak Time:
8 hrs
Total Time:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried Sea Island Red Peas or black-eyed peas, picked over, soaked overnight

  • 2 tablespoons avocado or canola oil

  • 2 ½ cups okra, sliced 1/2-inch-thick on the bias

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • 1 cup finely diced sweet onion

  • 1 small red bell pepper, finely diced

  • 1 small orange bell pepper, finely diced

  • 1 cup corn kernels, thawed if frozen

  • 1 small tomato, diced

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

  1. Drain peas and rinse. Place the peas in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, until tender, about 1 hour. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid; drain the peas. Set aside.

  2. Meanwhile, heat avocado (or canola) oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add okra and cook, turning as needed, until browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.

  3. Add butter and olive oil to the skillet. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, until browned on the edges, about 3 minutes. Add bell peppers; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and browned, about 2 minutes. Add corn; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the reserved pea cooking liquid and tomato and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Sir in the peas, salt and pepper; cook until the beans are heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve topped with the okra.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

169 Calories
7g Fat
21g Carbs
6g Protein
