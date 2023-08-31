Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Pea Recipes This Succotash with Fried Okra Is an Easy High-Fiber Side Be the first to rate & review! Matthew Raiford makes this succotash recipe with Sea Island Red Peas, an heirloom variety of black-eyed peas—they have the signature "eye" and a reddish-pink hue. While okra is often stirred into the succotash itself, Raiford likes to brown slices in hot oil to pile on top before serving. By Matthew Raiford Matthew Raiford A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Active Time: 30 mins Soak Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 1 hr 30 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup dried Sea Island Red Peas or black-eyed peas, picked over, soaked overnight 2 tablespoons avocado or canola oil 2 ½ cups okra, sliced 1/2-inch-thick on the bias 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup finely diced sweet onion 1 small red bell pepper, finely diced 1 small orange bell pepper, finely diced 1 cup corn kernels, thawed if frozen 1 small tomato, diced 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground pepper Directions Drain peas and rinse. Place the peas in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, until tender, about 1 hour. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid; drain the peas. Set aside. Meanwhile, heat avocado (or canola) oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add okra and cook, turning as needed, until browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and keep warm. Add butter and olive oil to the skillet. Add onion; cook, stirring frequently, until browned on the edges, about 3 minutes. Add bell peppers; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and browned, about 2 minutes. Add corn; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the reserved pea cooking liquid and tomato and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Sir in the peas, salt and pepper; cook until the beans are heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve topped with the okra. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 169 Calories 7g Fat 21g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size about 3/4 cup Calories 169 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 5g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 4mg 1% Vitamin A 985IU 20% Vitamin C 35mg 39% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 161mcg 40% Vitamin K 13mcg 11% Sodium 300mg 13% Calcium 48mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 61mg 15% Potassium 401mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved