Chef Matthew Raiford's Lowcountry Boil Is Ready in 35 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! A Lowcountry boil, also called frogmore stew in South Carolina, features peak summer ingredients from the garden and sea, and is cooked over a fire if you're lucky (this version is done on the stovetop). Serve it spread over a newspaper- or burlap-covered table with plenty of good friends and cold beer. This dish fit-for-a-crowd is the epitome of community to chef Matthew Raiford. By Matthew Raiford Matthew Raiford A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer. Published on August 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 6 quarts cold water 16 ounces beer 2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning 1 ½ teaspoons crushed red pepper 2 pounds new potatoes, halved 14 ounces smoked sausage, such as Wainright's, cut into 1-inch pieces 8 ounces peeled pearl onions, fresh or frozen, thawed 4 ears fresh corn, shucked, silks removed, cut into thirds 2 pound whole live blue crabs or 2 pounds crab legs 2 pounds wild Georgia shrimp, tail and shell on, thawed Directions Add 6 quarts water to a 12-quart steamer pot with a punched basket or a large stockpot (see Tip); place over medium-high heat. Add beer, Old Bay and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil. Add potatoes, sausage and onions; cook for 10 minutes. Add corn; cook for 5 minutes. Add crabs; cook for 5 more minutes. Add shrimp; cook until the crabs have turned bright red and the shrimp have curled and blushed pink, 4 to 5 minutes. Lift the basket from the pot and let the liquid drain off, then pour the seafood and vegetables over a newspaper-lined table or serve on several large platters. Tip If you don't have a steamer pot with a punched basket, you can use a large stockpot. Use a large slotted spoon or spider to retrieve the seafood and vegetables from the pot. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Nutrition Facts (per serving) 412 Calories 16g Fat 33g Carbs 36g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Serving Size 3 cups Calories 412 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 6g Protein 36g 72% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 224mg 75% Vitamin A 363IU 7% Vitamin C 15mg 17% Vitamin D 22IU 6% Folate 50mcg 13% Vitamin K 4mcg 3% Sodium 748mg 33% Calcium 133mg 10% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 103mg 25% Potassium 1105mg 24% Zinc 3mg 27% Vitamin B12 3mcg 125% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved