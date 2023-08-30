This 4-Ingredient Beer Bread Takes Only 10 Minutes to Prep

This four-ingredient beer bread recipe comes together in just 10 minutes of active time and features ingredients you likely have on hand, so you can have a fresh loaf of bread just about anytime. Matthew Raiford makes his with a Mexican-style lager from his favorite local brewery, Silver Bluff in Brunswick, Georgia. You can use a locally available lager, or change up the flavor with different beer styles.

By
Matthew Raiford
A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer.

Published on August 30, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Silver Bluff Beer Bread
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg-Free Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, divided

  • 1 ½ cups whole-wheat pastry flour

  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

  • 1 tablespoon ground pepper

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 12 ounces beer, such as Silver Bluff Mexican Lager

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  2. Whisk 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, pepper and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the center and pour in beer. Stir until the dough becomes sticky and forms a ball.

  3. Dust the work surface lightly with the remaining 1/4 cup all-purpose flour. Scrape the dough onto the surface and knead for about 1 minute, adding additional flour as needed, to form a loaf. Transfer to the prepared pan, cover with plastic wrap or a damp kitchen towel and let stand for 10 minutes. Slash the top of the bread lengthwise with a paring knife to help it rise.

  4. Bake the bread, rotating the pan once halfway through, until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and an instant-read thermometer registers 190°F, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Turn the loaf out onto a wire rack and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

To make ahead

Let cool completely before wrapping; store at room temperature for up to 1 day.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

135 Calories
27g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Serving Size 1 slice
Calories 135
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 4g 8%
Vitamin A 7IU 0%
Folate 53mcg 13%
Sodium 316mg 14%
Calcium 73mg 6%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 4mg 1%
Potassium 20mg 0%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

