Healthy Recipes Healthy Appetizer Recipes Dip & Spread Recipes Meet Your New Favorite App: Creamy Crab Dip Be the first to rate & review! Matthew Raiford considers this creamy crab dip to be an ode to the people who worked at the now-closed Lewis Crab Factory in Brunswick, Georgia. His dad was a boilerman, which meant he worked all night cooking crabs. Once they cooled, women typically did the work of picking the crabmeat from the shells. We love the light tang that the goat cheese adds to his version. Serve with slices of warm beer bread or crunchy vegetables. By Matthew Raiford Matthew Raiford A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Rate Print Share Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 20 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound fresh crabmeat, cleaned and picked over 1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper ½ teaspoon ground sumac ⅛ teaspoon smoked sea salt 1 cup heavy cream 1 small onion, finely diced ½ small red bell pepper, finely diced 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature 4 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature Directions Toss crab, smoked paprika, cayenne, sumac and smoked salt in a medium bowl. Combine cream, onion and bell pepper in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium heat. Stir in cream cheese and goat cheese; cook, stirring, until melted, about 1 minute. Gently stir in the crab. Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023 Rate It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 103 Calories 8g Fat 1g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 20 Serving Size about 3 Tbsp. Calories 103 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Total Sugars 1g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 46mg 15% Vitamin A 412IU 8% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Vitamin D 9IU 2% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 15mcg 4% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 148mg 6% Calcium 61mg 5% Magnesium 12mg 3% Potassium 94mg 2% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved