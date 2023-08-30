Meet Your New Favorite App: Creamy Crab Dip

Matthew Raiford considers this creamy crab dip to be an ode to the people who worked at the now-closed Lewis Crab Factory in Brunswick, Georgia. His dad was a boilerman, which meant he worked all night cooking crabs. Once they cooled, women typically did the work of picking the crabmeat from the shells. We love the light tang that the goat cheese adds to his version. Serve with slices of warm beer bread or crunchy vegetables.

By
Matthew Raiford
Matthew Raiford
Matthew Raiford

A descendant of the Freshwater Gullah Geechee of Coastal Georgia, Matthew Raiford grew up on land that has sustained his family for seven generations. Gilliard Farms, purchased by his great-great-great-grandfather Jupiter Gilliard in 1874, is now in the hands of Matthew, a sixth-generation farmer.

Published on August 30, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Creamy Crab Dip
Photo: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh crabmeat, cleaned and picked over

  • 1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

  • ½ teaspoon ground sumac

  • teaspoon smoked sea salt

  • 1 cup heavy cream

  • 1 small onion, finely diced

  • ½ small red bell pepper, finely diced

  • 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

  • 4 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature

Directions

  1. Toss crab, smoked paprika, cayenne, sumac and smoked salt in a medium bowl.

  2. Combine cream, onion and bell pepper in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium heat. Stir in cream cheese and goat cheese; cook, stirring, until melted, about 1 minute. Gently stir in the crab.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

103 Calories
8g Fat
1g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 20
Serving Size about 3 Tbsp.
Calories 103
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 46mg 15%
Vitamin A 412IU 8%
Vitamin C 5mg 6%
Vitamin D 9IU 2%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 15mcg 4%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 148mg 6%
Calcium 61mg 5%
Magnesium 12mg 3%
Potassium 94mg 2%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

